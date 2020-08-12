Last Updated:

Kangana Ranaut Shares Glimpse Of Kitchen Garden Designed By Her Mother At House In Mandi

Actress Kangana Ranaut who is currently at her ancestral house in Mandi along with her family gave a view of the organic gardening prepared by her mother.

Kangana Ranaut shares glimpse of kitchen garden by her mother at ancestral house in Mandi

Actress Kangana Ranaut who is currently at her ancestral house in Mandi along with her family gave a view of the same on social media. While giving a tour of the house, the actress shared beautiful details of the house which was built wholeheartedly by her mother who was a Sanskrit teacher and had a passion for gardening, farming. While captioning the post, the actress explained that after her mother got retired, she spent her entire time growing her kitchen garden.

Kangana Ranaut flaunts kitchen garden designed by mother

In the small clip, the actress showed the entire house where her mother can be seen plucking fruits and vegetables from the garden while the Tanu Weds Manu actress shows the entire view of the kitchen garden. While captioning the post, the actress wrote that it was her mother who spent her entire time growing amazing fruits and vegetables at home and therefore the actress decided to share a glimpse of her garden that feeds everyone at home.

Several fans of the actress were quick enough to praise the actress and her mother for growing vegetables at home. One of the users hailed the actress and wrote that she is so grounded and normal. She also called the actress “an international diva.” Another user wrote that 'this is the best way one can get connected to mother nature and make people’s lives better'. A third user expressed his happiness of seeing the organic gardening by her mother and also wrote hilariously that the 'first look of it has made him hungry'. Another user thanked the actress for sharing the video and asked Kangana to take lessons from her mother and share it among her fans about how to grow vegetables at home without any harmful chemicals. 

Sometime back, the actress shared an appreciation post on Twitter to recognize women’s achievements and contributions to society. In the post, the official team of the actress shared a picture of a tribal woman smiling while posing for the camera. While captioning the post, the team wrote that this is an appreciation post for authentic Indian women, their love for body art, organic fabrics, avant-garde jewelry, passionate colors, and zest for life.

