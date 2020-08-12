Kangana Ranaut Shares Glimpse Of Kitchen Garden Designed By Her Mother At House In Mandi

Actress Kangana Ranaut who is currently at her ancestral house in Mandi along with her family gave a view of the same on social media. While giving a tour of the house, the actress shared beautiful details of the house which was built wholeheartedly by her mother who was a Sanskrit teacher and had a passion for gardening, farming. While captioning the post, the actress explained that after her mother got retired, she spent her entire time growing her kitchen garden.

Kangana Ranaut flaunts kitchen garden designed by mother

In the small clip, the actress showed the entire house where her mother can be seen plucking fruits and vegetables from the garden while the Tanu Weds Manu actress shows the entire view of the kitchen garden. While captioning the post, the actress wrote that it was her mother who spent her entire time growing amazing fruits and vegetables at home and therefore the actress decided to share a glimpse of her garden that feeds everyone at home.

Read: Janmashtami 2020: Kangana Ranaut Answers Query, Extends Wishes; Check Tweets

Read: Kangana Ranaut Celebrates Housekeeping Head's Birthday With A Beautiful Cake; See Pics

This is my ancestral house in Mandi, my mom was a Sanskrit teacher but at heart she was always a farmer, after her retirement she single handedly grows almost everything one might need in a kitchen, here’s a glimpse of her garden that feeds too 🥰- KR pic.twitter.com/9ZayCYiKQz — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 12, 2020

Several fans of the actress were quick enough to praise the actress and her mother for growing vegetables at home. One of the users hailed the actress and wrote that she is so grounded and normal. She also called the actress “an international diva.” Another user wrote that 'this is the best way one can get connected to mother nature and make people’s lives better'. A third user expressed his happiness of seeing the organic gardening by her mother and also wrote hilariously that the 'first look of it has made him hungry'. Another user thanked the actress for sharing the video and asked Kangana to take lessons from her mother and share it among her fans about how to grow vegetables at home without any harmful chemicals.

Yaar she is so grounded and normal, just like anyone of us



Yet it takes a moment and she turns into an international diva on cannes, a firebrand on mike and an explosive phenomenon on camera



Ye ladki samajh me nahi ayegi.. she is worth worshipping 😍 — Tabby (@OfGrievance) August 12, 2020

bottle gourd dekh ke greek gourd ki yaad aa gayi.....🤣🤣🤣



anyways aunty ji is the most beautiful woman in your family Kangana. This 💖 is for aunty ji — Aparna Das (@Aparna__Das) August 12, 2020

Great job great https://t.co/UOnVoy7XQ8 Green make people's lives — Shawn (@Shawn35154099) August 12, 2020

Beautiful..home farming is the most therapeutic and positive way of life, my father has been doing it all his life. Your mother is very beautiful and simple person. — Kitabi Keeda (@vidhiagarwal) August 12, 2020

Sometime back, the actress shared an appreciation post on Twitter to recognize women’s achievements and contributions to society. In the post, the official team of the actress shared a picture of a tribal woman smiling while posing for the camera. While captioning the post, the team wrote that this is an appreciation post for authentic Indian women, their love for body art, organic fabrics, avant-garde jewelry, passionate colors, and zest for life.

Read: Kangana Ranaut Or Vaani Kapoor: Who Styled The Monochrome Pantsuit Better?

Read: Kangana Ranaut Shares An Appreciation Post For Authentic Indian Women; See Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.