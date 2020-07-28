Sushant's Father Files FIR, Kangana Ranaut Details Mahesh-Rhea Connect To Actor's Death

In the latest development to the Sushant Rajput's death probe, on Tuesday, the actor's father has filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Rajiv Nagar Police station in Patna. Recently Kangana Ranaut posted a tweet responding to a recent update in the case. She mentioned details regarding Rhea Chakraborty’s link to suicide.

Kangana reacts to latest updates on the Sushant Singh Rajput's case

Earlier in the evening, Kangana Ranaut’s team posted a tweet reacting to the recent update in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. In the tweet, Kangana mentioned that Rhea Chakraborty was with Sushant for the last six months. However, just two days before the actor took his life, 'everyone disappeared'. Kangana expressed her gladness that the whole case is now being thoroughly investigated.

This comes after the news that Bihar police have sent four members to the Mumbai Police team who are investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's case. An FIR was lodged by Sushant's father against the late actor's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty and five others under Sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of IPC. The FIR was filed against Rhea at Rajiv Nagar Police station.

According to reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's family were unaware that the late actor was suffering from depression. They are also unhappy about the course of investigation taken up by Mumbai Police. The family has also not ruled out the conspiracy angle and demanded justice for Sushant.

Meanwhile, actor Kangana Ranaut has been almost like a flag bearer in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. She has posted several videos and tweets regarding the matter and was one of the first to probe into the nepotism angle to Sushant's death. Since then, she has called out several bigwigs from the Bollywood industry.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on the morning of June 14, 2020. The actor was found hanging from the ceiling of his Bandra home by his domestic help. The Mumbai Police are investigating the matter and so far statement from 38 people including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rhea Chakraborty, Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar's manager has been recorded.

