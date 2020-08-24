Kangana Ranaut Holds 'reservation Works On Same Law As Nepotism'; Argues Her Point

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter on Sunday to voice her opinions on the caste system and educational reservation in India. She also spoke about the impact it has on students, especially those applying for professional courses. Kangana spoke up after Oprah Winfrey's book club pick on the caste system was trending as it mentions the Indian caste system.

Kangana on Caste System and Reservation in India

When it was claimed that Indians refuse to talk about the caste system, Kangana took it upon herself to take a firm stand against it. She said that Indians have already rejected the caste system in urban as well as rural areas. Kangana also pointed out that while Indians have let go of it, it's being held for the sadistic pleasure of a few in the form of reservations for the people from SC, ST and OBC.

"Caste system has been rejected by modern Indians, in small towns everyone knows it’s not acceptable anymore by law and order its nothing more than a sadistic pleasure for few, only our constitution is holding on to it in terms of reservations, Let Go Of It, Lets Talk About It," said Kangana Ranaut in a tweet.

In another tweet, Kangana Ranaut pointed out that reservation in the educational institutions has had a detrimental impact on the students. She also pointed out that the students who wish to go for professional courses suffer the most. Kangana Ranaut went on to say that this is probably why students chose to go abroad.

"Especially in professions like Doctors, engineers, pilots most deserving people suffer reservations, we as a nation suffer mediocrity and brilliance finds a reluctant escape to The United States.. Shame" read Kangana Ranaut's tweet.

When another Twitter user told Kangana Ranaut that she's being unfair by taking a stand on Nepotism and not on Casteism. He went on to say that 'quota doesn't kill merit but ensures opportunity for the oppressed community in nation-building'. Kangana made her stance clear and gave the user a piece of her mind. In a polite but firm manner, Kangana Ranaut said, "Sorry sir but there are many ways of uplifting the oppressed other than gifting them the ranks they don’t qualify for, learn to earn your worth that’s what I stand for, reservation works on the same law as nepotism, undeserving gets the job cos of which Nation suffers, SIMPLE."

