9 Years Of 'Singham': Ajay Devgn Shares Video Flaunting The Fierce Cop Look

Its been nine years since actor Ajay Devgn impressed fans as a fearless cop Bajirao Singham with his film Singham. As the action 2011 action thriller film clocked nine years of its release on July 22, Ajay Devgn shared a special video on social media to commemorate the joyous occasion. The video showcased the montages of the actor in his fierce and no-nonsense cop avatar.

Ajay Devgn shares a video to celebrate nine years of Singham

Ajay shared the video on Twitter which showed the Golmaal actor in different shots from the film, starting from featuring in the uniform of a cop to the soft-hearted love of his love interest in the film. The video also showcased Ajay with Kajal Aggarwal who made a debut in Bollywood with the film and played the role of his lady love. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham is the first installment of the 'Cop Universe' and a remake of the 2010 Tamil film Singam. While captioning the post, Ajay wrote that Singham was a film that saluted the spirit and bravery of 'Khakhi ki Vardi'and today’s frontline warriors.

The story of the movie revolves around an honest and valiant policeman, Bajirao Singham (Ajay) who fights against injustice. However, when he encounters a corrupt politician and a local goon, Jaikant Shikre (Prakash Raj), he decides to teach him a lesson. Apart from the impeccable storyline of the film, character, dressed in immaculate uniforms, the drool-worthy swag of the cop, adamant to win over the evil with an impressive punch with high octane action drama was something that left the audience glued to their seats throughout the end. The film also shows the working culture of the police department and takes a jibe at some of the loops ends that are still found in the system.

Singham franchise took a turn with 2018 release Simmba in which Rohit Shetty roped in Ranveer Singh to play the cop Sangram Bhalerao. The film has Singh as a corrupt officer, who started his journey as an anti-hero and then showing the real duty of the cop. He is inspired by Singham to become a cop but chose to be a corrupt one. However, in the climax, Ajay returns as Singham to help Simmba with the case. The film was the Hindi remake of Telugu hit film Temper.

