Kangana Ranaut's Must-watch Movies That Are Streaming On Netflix

Kangana Ranaut is one of the best actors in Bollywood. The superstar has always proved her mettle in all the roles that she has done. She has played many different characters that have blown people’s minds. Few of her movies are streaming on Netflix which are a worth watch. Have a look:

Kangana Ranaut's movies to watch on Netflix

Fashion

Kangana Ranaut plays Shonali Gujral in the movie. Her character was that of a supermodel, who later faces a fall in her career as another model, Meghna Mathur (Priyanka Chopra) replaces her. Fashion is a movie about a small-town girl Meghna Mathur who goes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams of becoming a supermodel.

Queen

Kangana Ranaut plays a character of Rani, who is a shy and meek Punjabi woman from Delhi. She faces a heartbreak on the day of her wedding as her fiancé breaks her heart saying he is not interested in getting married to her. After this, she plans on to go to her honeymoon alone for some peaceful time where she meets a lot of different people and discovers her inner soul and realizes that she deserved way more than what she got. Her solo-honeymoon completely changes her life.

Katti Batti

Kangana Ranaut plays Payal in the movie, who is a college student. She falls in love with an architect, named Maddy during college. They plan on for the live-in relationship which goes on for 5 years but later Payal suddenly leaves him without giving any reason. After a few days, Maddy gets to know that she is going to die because of cancer.

Rangoon

Rangoon is a war drama film which was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan, and Shahid Khan are the leads of the film. The movie plot is based during the time of World War II. The movie was released on 24th February 2017.

