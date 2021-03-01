Kangana Ranaut Visits Her Demolished Bandra Office; Says It Broke Her Heart

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram to share the news that she stepped into her Bandra office after months and seeing its state broke her heart. For the unversed, Kangana's production house in Bandra called Manikarnika Films was issued a notice by the BMC stating her office to be an illegal construction. Following this, a demolition drive was led by the officials in September 2020.

Kangana Ranaut visits her office

Kangana Ranaut visited her half-demolished office earlier today and took to Instagram to share her feelings about the same. The picture shows Kangana stepping into the property in a beige churidar with a matching bag and sunglasses.

Along with the picture she wrote, "I have been conducting meetings at my house, today Aksht Ranaut who founded Manikarnika Films with me also single-handedly handling all 700 cases filed on me, insisted that today I attend an important meeting regarding Emergency at the office, I wasn’t ready and my heart broke again."

Kangana's fans were quick to reassure the actress that all will be fine again. One user wrote, "the kingdom will rise again" while another commented, "More power to you Kangana. Stay Strong." Other's left a ton of heart messages showing their support for the actress.

Kangana Ranaut's office

Kangana Ranaut's office was demolished by BMC officials in September 2020 on the claims that the construction was built on illegal property. The actress had taken to Twitter to share her outrage over the news claiming that the BMC had not issued any notice to her and demolished her office without informing her or giving her prior notice. The actress was on her way from Manali when the demolition happened and when she filed a case against them, the Mumbai court gave a verdict in her favour and asked the BMC officials to condemn the act.

Today they have demolished my house tomorrow it will be yours, governments come and go when you normalise violent suppression of a voice it becomes the norm, today one person being burned at the stake tomorrow it will be jowhar of thousands,wake up now. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

Defamation case against Kangana Ranaut

In November 2020, a defamation case was filed against Kangana by Javed Akhtar claiming that the had used defamatory statements against him in television interviews. Kangana was asked to appear in court today on March 1, 2021. According to the latest report, the court has issued a bailable warrant against the actor.

