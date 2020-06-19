Kangana Ranaut Calls Out Blind Items On Sushant, Asks 'Why Are They Never For Nepo Kids?'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut had quite recently posted a video in which she talked about Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The actor has now uploaded another video on her Instagram to speak her mind about the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. In the latest video by the actor, she has talked about how media had ganged up against Sushant Singh Rajput and her and how such blind items caused them harm.

Kangana Ranaut’s video

In her latest video, Kangana Ranaut spoke against the nepotism in Bollywood. She started her video by referring to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death as a murder. She said that it was all a planned move by the ‘movie mafia’. In the video, Kangana Ranaut said that Sushant Singh Rajput’s father had mentioned that Sushant was depressed because of what was happening in the Bollywood industry. Director Abhishek Kapoor had also mentioned that it was a ‘systematic dismantling of a fragile mind’, Kangana said.

Talking about the blind items she said that when someone wants to write lies they write such blind items as legal action against such items cannot be taken. She further added that an actor is described but the name of the specified person is not taken. Kangana Ranaut spoke about such blind items against Sushant Singh Rajput where he was referred as a narcissist, comments were made against his looks and his mental state was also questioned previously. Kangana Ranaut said that this is what led him to take such steps.

Kangana Ranaut also mentioned the time when she was attacked by such "movie mafia" when she tried to confront a journalist after they spoke against a freedom fighter. She said that 3000 journalists ganged up against her and decided that her movie should flop. She said that she tried to file a case against them but they disappeared after a month later when her film was released. Talking about nepotism in Bollywood She questioned that why such blind items are never written against ‘nepo kids’. In the caption of the video, she called this, “Emotional, psychological, and mental lynching."

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday, June 14, 2020. The police have not found anything suspicious at his apartment. No suicide note has been recovered from his apartment. His body was found by his house help.

