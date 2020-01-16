Tara Sutaria Looks Divine In These White Outfits, See Pictures

Tara Sutaria is one of the new faces in Bollywood, who debuted in 2019. The stunning actor amazed everyone with her applause-worthy performance in her debut film, Student of the Year 2. However, Tara had already established that she is worthy of applause as she has been in the entertainment industry for a while and starred in some popular Disney shows. The Student Of The Year 2 star is often snapped by the paparazzi around Mumbai. She has been on the top of her fashion game ever since she has been in the limelight. Here are some of Tara Sutaria’s pictures that prove she can carry any and every colour with panache, especially white.

Tara Sutaria Photos

Tara has opted for a plain white top along with a pair of light blue pants – a style classic combination that never fails. Tara Sutaria has always been amongst those celebrities who attract a lot of paparazzi. She recently walked the ramp for Lakme Fashion Week, and stunned the audience.

At LFW, Tara walked the ramp completely rocking a boho look. It was the day three of Lakme Fashion Week when Tara walked the ramp in white. The actor pulled off white looking so divine. She later walked the ramp for the designer Shehla Khan in December in Mumbai.

Tara Sutaria was wearing a shiny white spaghetti blouse paired along with an elegant lehenga. She accessorised her amazing white attire with some chunky bangles and earrings. Her makeup was simple and also stood with the designer to get a gorgeous picture clicked.

