Kangana Ranaut Starrer Panga's First Look Receives Love And Appreciation From Fans

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is known for her exemplary acting skills. Kangana is often hailed by critics because her versatility has garnered a loyal fanbase among the movie-goers. Kangana will be next seen in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s directorial Panga. The makers of the movie have recently dropped the first look of Kangana Ranaut from the movie Panga.

Kangana Ranaut’s First look from Panga:

In the picture, Kangana Ranaut is seen smiling sitting on a couch. Kangana Ranaut has donned a saree with a sweater over it. From the picture, it can be assumed that she belongs to a middle-class family. The poster has garnered anticipation about the movie and fans are curious to watch Kangana on screen. Here’s how netizens have reacted towards it.

Here’s how fans reacted:

😭😭😭😭take my money❤️❤️ unbelievable 👏👏👏 @Ashwinyiyer you are a gem. — Minu❣️4 days to go for #Panga. (@MeanuSinghh) December 19, 2019

ALSO READ| Panga: Kangana Ranaut All Set To Break Stereotypes In THIS First Look Of The Film

ALSO READ| CAA: Kangana Ranaut Calls Bollywood 'cowards' Over Silence, Supports 'great Possibility'

Wohooo.... Super excited.... All the very best.... 😍😍😘😘 — 🤞 PANGA..on 24th Jan 🤞 (@PearBlossoms1) December 19, 2019

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut In 2019: A Glimpse Of The 'Manikarnika' Star's Movies, Controversies & More

🙇‍♀️🙇‍♀️🙇‍♀️🙇‍♀️waiting............ .....for trailer😍 — ReShU SiNgH (@reshusi05250490) December 19, 2019

ALSO READ| Panga To Clash With Street Dancer 3D: It's Kangana Ranaut Vs Varun

ALSO READ| Gully Boy Out Of Oscars Race, Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Takes A Dig At The Makers

ALSO READ| From Deepika Padukone To Kangana Ranaut: B'wood Actress Who Nailed The Warrior Looks

About the movie Panga

Panga is helmed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and is produced under the banner of Fox Star Studious. The film stars Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chaddha and Neena Gupta in prominent roles. The plot of Panga is inspired by the life of a National level Kabbadi player from India. The movie followers her struggle, triumphs and how she overcomes all the stereotypes. Panga also portrays how important the love and support of your family is for a person to be successful. Panga is scheduled to release on January 24, 2020.

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut Starrer 'Thalaivi' At A Disadvantage Due To Release Date?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.