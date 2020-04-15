Kangana Ranaut's 2010 Film ‘Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai’ Interesting Trivia

In 2010, the film Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai captivated the audience with its mafia genre and riveting scenes. The film was reportedly based on India’s most wanted gangsters, HaJi Mastan and Dawood Ibrahim’s story. Kangana Ranaut essayed the role of Rehana in the underworld thriller film. She stole the limelight in the film despite the presence of big names like Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and Randeep Hooda.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut's Film 'Krrish 3' Has Many Interesting Trivia & Facts That Fans Should Know

In the film, Kangana Ranaut’s role is pivotal as the love interest of Ajay Devgn’s Sultan Mirza character. She has been a driving force for many plot developments in the storyline. Furthermore, the film stars Emraan Hashmi essaying the role of Shoaib Khan. His love internet's role was essayed by Prachi Desai. The film was a hit back when it released due to its real-life inspired storyline and dialogism.

Also Read | 'Once Upon A Time In Mumbai' And Other Bollywood Movies That Tell The Stories Of Mafias

Some interesting Trivia about 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai'

Before Kangana Ranaut confirmed the role, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif were approached for the film 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai' Emraan Hashmi essayed the role of Shoaib Khan, who impersonated the real-life of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. He is most wanted in India for the bombing, extortion, drug cases and more cases. Kangana Ranaut’s character was loosely based on actress Madhubala whom Haji Mastan liked in real life. The film marked Ajay Devgn doing a gangster genre after a series of funny and comedy ones. 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai' hade Arbaaz Ali’s appearance which never made it to the final cut. Before Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt was the prime choice, but he did not do the film for unknown reasons. Kangana Ranaut had suffered an injury on set, due to which her dubbing was scheduled for later than others.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut's Role Was First Offered To Vidya Balan In Shootout At Wadala; Read Trivia

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar & Kangana Ranaut Ace Checkered Pantsuit Look Gracefully

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.