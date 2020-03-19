'Once Upon A Time In Mumbai' And Other Bollywood Movies That Tell The Stories Of Mafias

Bollywood is known for making movies of all genres- from beautiful romantic, rib-tickling comedies to real-life stories and period dramas. Here are a few movies that are based on the real-mafias:

Once upon a Time in Mumbaai

The movie was made in 2010. This film focuses on the growth of the underworld in Mumbai in the late 60s and 70s. The storyline revolved around the time when the underworld slowly gained grounds in the financial capital of the country. The characters in the film reportedly took inspiration from the real-life gangsters,Haji Mastan and Dawood Ibrahim.The movie has very interesting dialogues and the direction of the film was incredible.

Company

The film throws the light on the infrastructure of the Indian Mafia Organization. This film is the perfect example of parallel cinema and was helmed by Ram Gopal Verma. The story of the film is reportedly based on the famous gangsters and the crime lords Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan. The story majorly focuses on the true events of D-company split and how even the Bollywood industry was affected because of it.

Black Friday

Anurag Kashyap's Black Friday was based on a book written by Hussain Zaidi which was based on the 1993 Bombay bomb blasts. Even today, the city is haunted by that catastrophic 1993 blasts.

Satya

This film was considered the greatest gangster film of all times upon its release. Though the events presented in the film were fictional, but the characters which were included in the films were reportedly encountered by Ram Gopal Verma in real life.

Shootout at Wadala

The movie was reportedly based on the book “Dongri to Dubai” written by Hussain Zaidi. The film shed light on the notable gangster Manya Surve who made a tremendous impact on Mumbai Underworld in the ’80s. Manya Surve was encountered by the Maharashtra Police in 1982.

