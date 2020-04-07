Kangana Ranaut's Hilarious Scenes From Her Movies That Will Surely Leave You In Splits

Kangana Ranaut does en excellent job when it comes to portraying the emotions of different characters. She was seen as a bold and outspoken girl in the movies Simran and Tanu Weds Manu while her character in the movie Queen depicts her transformation from a simple girl to an extrovert. From her dialogue delivery to her comic scenes, Kangana Ranaut always hears praises for her extraordinary performances. Here are some of Kangana Ranaut's comic scenes from her different movies that will definitely amuse you-

Kangana Ranaut's funny scenes from her movies

Simran

Kangana Ranaut played the character of a Gujarati girl Praful living in the USA, in the movie Simran. She was seen as a waitress who turns into a robber to fulfill her dreams. She lives with her parents who do not allow her to move out of the house in order to live alone. However, she somehow convinces them to let her live on her own and the conversation in which discusses this issue is one of the most hilarious scenes from the movie.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns

The towel scene

Kangana Ranaut was seen in the movie Tanu Weds Manu and was also a part of its sequel film Tanu Weds Manu Returns. One of the best comic scenes from the movie Tanu Weds Manu Returns is when Kangana Ranaut turns up for a family get together in just a towel wrapped around her. She begins questioning the husband-to-be of her sister, making everyone feel awkward.

Queen

The iconic drunk scene

Queen was supposedly one of Kangana Ranaut's best movies of her career. She was seen as a simple girl who goes on to be an independent girl after her fiance dumps her right before their wedding. Kangana Ranaut travels to Paris and makes new friends who get her drunk. And one of the best scenes from the movie is when she gets drunk and keeps talking about her life, crying in between.

No Problem

Faking a wedding

Kangana Ranaut was seen in the movie No Problem along with actors Paresh Rawal, Sushmita Sen, Akshay Khanna and Sanjay Dutt. In one of the comic scenes from the movie, Kangana Ranaut wears a wedding gown on her friend's wedding and fakes a wedding just for Akshay Khanna to confess his love towards her. Her comic timings and the dialogues itself is one of the best scenes from the movie.

