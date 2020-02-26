Kangana Ranaut's Best Scenes From Her Debut Film 'Gangster'

Gangster explores betrayal, love, and sacrifice. Starring Emraan Hashmi, Shiney Ahuja, and Kangana Ranaut, this film is about Daya (Ahuja), a goon who falls in love with Simran (Ranaut) at first sight. Though she expects things to change with him by her side, Simran is always on the run. However, she finds Akash (Hashmi) in Seoul. We have compiled some of the best scenes from this Kangana Ranaut film.

Here are the best scenes from Gangster that will keep you glued to the screen

1. Simran is in a dilemma

This scene marks is important because Simran takes a decision that changes everything. Slowly, she opens up to her friend Akash after several attempts from his end. She realises the harsh realities of being a gangster’s wife (Daya) as the duo is always shifting places.

Now, that Simran is settled in Seoul, she desires to start afresh. Moreover, Akash promises to keep her happy and love her till his last breath. As their friendship blossoms into love, Daya tries killing him after his return. He also loves Simran and asks her for another chance. So, they move to another city and Daya opts for a simple life and does laborious work for a meagre pay. On the other hand, Simran is pregnant with Akash’s child and keeps thinking about him. Therefore, she has to make a choice. The performances in this scene are quite remarkable.

2. Daya gets badly injured

In this scene, Daya tries to alter his life completely. Five years ago, Daya’s superior Khan asked him to end his relationship with Simran. But he refused and got cut from the gang. In the present moment, Daya goes to forge passports for Simran and himself and meets Khan on the way. Recalling events, Khan and his men injure Daya.

However, he manages to kill Khan and calls Simran to ask her to meet him at the station. Alhough he is in pain, he meets her, only to witness the police cars surrounding him. He is devastated upon realising that Simran has betrayed him. Despite his immense efforts to keep her happy, Daya could not stop her from leaving. Though the scene is not often talked about, but it is noted for its raw emotions and performances of the actors, making it one of the film's most memorable moments.

3. Simran reunites with her lover

This beautiful scene showcases Simran embracing Daya in the lush green meadow, while he is holding their child. Gangster ends with this beautiful moment. Unable to bear the pain of losing her loved one, Simran falls from the roof of the hospital when Daya is hanged. This happens after she betrays Daya and sees Akash at the Indian embassy, who is making fun of their relationship in front of the media. In reality, he was an undercover detective who performed his duty by stooping down to the lowest level. But Simran apologizes to Daya in prison for the same. Therefore, with this scene, Simran ends her life happily, only to unite with Daya, her true love. It marks a beautiful end to the film.

