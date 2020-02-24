Kangana Ranaut Leaves Netizens Amazed As Thalaivi's 'mirror Image'

Team Kangana Ranaut took the internet by storm when it’s official Twitter handle posted photo of Ranaut from her upcoming biopic on late J. Jayalalitha’s life titled Thalaivi. The photo was shared on the occasion of Jayalalitha’s birth anniversary. Read on to know more about the whole story here:

Team Kangana Ranaut posts Thalaivi Kangana Ranaut’s photo

On February 24, 2020, Team Kangana Ranaut took to its official social media handle to post a look of Kangana Ranaut’s portrayal of late J. Jayalalitha. The caption on the photo read, “On Thalaivi's birth anniversary, here's another glimpse of Kangana Ranaut looking like a mirror image of Jayalalitha.” Here is the post by Team Kangana.

For the unversed, Thalaivi is an upcoming 2020 biopic directed by A.L. Vijay. It is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R. Singh. It will feature Arvind Swami as M. G. Ramachandran, Priyamani as V. K. Sasikala, Prakash Raj as M. Karunanidhi, and others. Thalaivi is slated to be released on June 26, 2020, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Apart from this, Kangana Ranaut will also be seen in a 2021 drama flick titled Tejas. It revolves around a woman pilot of the Indian Air Force. It will be directed by Sarvesh Mewara, who has also penned the story. Nothing much has been revealed about the film as it is currently in the pre-production phase.

IT'S OFFICIAL... #KanganaRanaut as Air Force pilot in #Tejas... Produced by Ronnie Screwvala... Will be RSVP's second film [after #Uri] on our brave soldiers... Directed by Sarvesh Mewara... April 2021 release. #TejasFirstLook pic.twitter.com/s2nIhD8eNS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2020

