The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kangana Ranaut Leaves Netizens Amazed As Thalaivi's 'mirror Image'

Regional Indian Cinema

Kangana Ranaut posted a photo from her upcoming film 'Thalaivi' on the occasion of late J.Jayalalitha's birth anniversary. Read on to know more.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kangana Ranaut

Team Kangana Ranaut took the internet by storm when it’s official Twitter handle posted photo of Ranaut from her upcoming biopic on late J. Jayalalitha’s life titled Thalaivi. The photo was shared on the occasion of Jayalalitha’s birth anniversary. Read on to know more about the whole story here:

READ | Marvel India Gives Bollywood Twist To 'Black Widow' Poster, And Fans Aren't Impressed

Team Kangana Ranaut posts Thalaivi Kangana Ranaut’s photo

On February 24, 2020, Team Kangana Ranaut took to its official social media handle to post a look of Kangana Ranaut’s portrayal of late J. Jayalalitha. The caption on the photo read, “On Thalaivi's birth anniversary, here's another glimpse of Kangana Ranaut looking like a mirror image of Jayalalitha.” Here is the post by Team Kangana.

READ | Kirk Douglas Leaves Most Of His $80 Million Fortune To Charity; Son Michael Is Proud

 

For the unversed, Thalaivi is an upcoming 2020 biopic directed by A.L. Vijay. It is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R. Singh. It will feature Arvind Swami as M. G. Ramachandran, Priyamani as V. K. Sasikala, Prakash Raj as M. Karunanidhi, and others. Thalaivi is slated to be released on June 26, 2020, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

READ | Justin Bieber And Ellen DeGeneres' Most Memorable Moments Together

Apart from this, Kangana Ranaut will also be seen in a 2021 drama flick titled Tejas. It revolves around a woman pilot of the Indian Air Force. It will be directed by Sarvesh Mewara, who has also penned the story. Nothing much has been revealed about the film as it is currently in the pre-production phase. 

READ | Dhanush's Announcement For New Movie 'Karnan' Has An Interesting Rajinikanth Connection
 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TRUMP MENTIONS SACHIN, KOHLI
PM HIGHLIGHTS REPEAT OF HISTORY
HEAD CONSTABLE KILLED IN CLASHES
DELHI L-G URGES RESTRAINT
CONGRESS DOUBTS TRUMP'S MOTIVE
CHENNAI CHEF CREATES TRUMP IDLIS