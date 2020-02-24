Kangana Ranaut's Best Scenes From Her Recent Release 'Panga'

Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga was a sports drama film directed by Ashwiny Tiwari. The film is an emotional roller coaster ride following the life of a forgotten Kabbadi player who wants to make a comeback to pursue her dreams. Kangana Ranaut's character, who a middle-class woman with an ambition to conquer the world, was appreciated by the critics and the audience. Here are some of her best scenes from the movie Panga.

Kangana Ranaut's best scenes from her movie Panga

When she even dreams of playing Kabbadi

In the movie Panga, Kangana Ranaut is a Kabbadi player who decides to make a comeback and play for India at the age of 32. Her character in the movie is obsessed with the game and it shows that she even dreams of playing while being fast asleep. In one of the scenes, the actor is seen kicking her husband and the poor fellow wakes up with sore back every day.

Her wakeup call

In one of the scenes from the movie Panga, Kangana Ranaut sees a few Kabbadi players sitting at the railway station. The actor approaches them, but on seeing that she is unknown to them, hesitates in introducing herself. This makes her realise that she has to make a comeback in the game and make recognition of her own.

Keto Diet

Kangana Ranaut lives with her husband and her 7-year-old son and when she tells them about her decision, they happily agree to it. In fact, her son starts lecturing her about her diet and the scenes that follow are surely to give one a laugh riot. From taunting her to eat well to make sure she works out, well, he keeps an eye on her.

The winning moment

The climax of the film Panga during which Kangana Ranaut is seen practising hard to fulfil her dream and it comes true is another best scene from the movie. The film also focuses on the sacrifices and the struggle one takes in order to reach where they desire. Towards the end of the movie, when Kangana Ranaut wins the trophy and gets back on her feet as a renewed player, that scene was worth an applaud and is also marked as one of the best scenes from the movie.

