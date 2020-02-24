Kangana Ranaut Is The Best Person To Play Jayalalithaa: Director Vijay

Kangana Ranaut is all set to be seen playing the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in the biography based on her life. On the occasion of her birth anniversary, the makers of the film also released a new still from Thalaivi, which is being praised by people on various social media platforms. The director of the film Vijay spoke about how Kangana Ranaut is the best person to play the role of Jayalalithaa.

Kangana Ranaut the best choice for the role of Jayalalitha in Thalaivi

The director of the Jayalalithaa biopic, Thalaivi, recently spoke about the upcoming film and about casting actor Kangana Ranaut in it. He said that people who are saying that she will not be able to pull off the role are passing judgement too soon. He said that there is no one better than Kangana Ranaut to play Jayalalithaa.

He specified how she had put on ten kilos for the film and how someone of her stature did not have to do that. Vijay also spoke about how the actor can slay any role, be it emotional scenes or Bharatanatyam scenes. He spoke about how working with Kangana is a delight for any director and defining her in an adjective is not possible. He also added towards the end how Kangana Ranaut is lady Aamir Khan.

The makers of Thalaivi released a new still from the movie. Kangana Ranaut can be seen looking exactly like the much-loved late chief minister of Tamil Nadu. In the photo, she wears a bindi the way Jayalalithaa wore it. Her hair has been done in a similar way as well. Check out the look of the actor in the film here.

Kangana in and as #Thalaivi ... without any prosthetics or any special effets Kangana looks like Jaya Amma, shocking, determination can make anything happen #Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/Dtm8wu5fwH — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 24, 2020

Fans reacted to the new look from Thalaivi

Fans have been expressing on social media how they like the new look of Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa. People have been talking about how she is oozing charm and aura just like late Jayalalithaa. Have a look at a few of the reaction from the people here.

It's not just the gained weight and physical accuracy, but the way her face captures the gentle charm and aura of Jayalalitaa. It's Riveting. A true artist! #Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/PpIHk4ZqLT — Navi (@NaviKangyStan) February 24, 2020

#Thalaivi : Ranaut’s striking resemblance to late J Jayalalithaa in this latest picture will leave you awestruck! | https://t.co/9rs8P44YED — Ved | وید پرکاش (@AAPVed) February 24, 2020

Vijay: Kangana's dedication towards playing d role she has gained weight to stay true to d stage of that she is portraying. Her attention to details like makeup & costumes will make it a visual treat for d audience, they will feel they're watching Jaya herself on screen #Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/7WpGNbGXu3 — Kangana Ranaut Trivia (@kanganafiles) February 24, 2020

Image Courtesy: Rangoli Chandel Twitter

