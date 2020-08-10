Krishna Janmashtami Quotes To Share With Your Friends And Family

Krishna Janmashtami 2020 will be celebrated on August 11. This day marks the celebration of Lord Krishna’s birth, who is the eighth avatar of Vishnu. Devotees observe it on Ashtami in Shravana month as per the Hindu lunisolar calendar.

On Krishna Janmashtami, people showcase their love for the Lord, and the festivities last for two days. While the celebration for Krishna Janmashtami 2020 will begin on August 11, Dahi Handi celebrations usually take place the next day.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers of Dahi Handi have canceled the same. So, devotees have been planning to create beautiful Jhankis at their home. Moreover, they would sit together and perform Bhajans and stories on Krishna Janmashtami 2020. So, we have compiled some of the wishes for people to share with friends and family members on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami 2020. Check out Janmashtami quotes:

Quotes on Janmashtami

On this Janmashtami, may all your wishes come true and may Nand Gopal shower his blessings on you and your loved ones! Happy Janmashtami!

May Lord Krishna visit your house this Janmashtami and light the lamp of happiness! Happy Janmashtami 2020!

Wishing everyone happy and cheerful Janmashtami. May GOD KRISHNA bless us with a healthy and cheerful life. Jai Shree Krishna!

May Lord Krishna fill your home with lots of happiness. Happy Janmashtami 2020!

May Lord Krishna give you courage and inspire you to face all obstacles in life with sheer strength. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

May Lord Krishna always be with you and protect you and your loved ones. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

May Lord Krishna drizzle the entire benediction on you and your family on the festival of Janmashtami!!!

For this, is a special time when family and friends get together, for fun. Wishing laughter and fun to cheer your days, In this festive season of Janmashtami and always. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

May Krishna shows you the way in your life as He showed the way to Arjuna in the battle of Mahabharata.

Have A Blessed Krishna Janmashtami!

I am praying for you and I know he is listening. May Makhanchor bring ananda and prosperity to your home. Wish you a Blessed Janmashtami.

May lord Krishna show you the way in your life as He showed the way to Arjuna in the battle of Mahabharata at Kurukshetra.Happy Janmashtami!

Also read: Book Lovers Day 2020: Quotes, Wishes, Images To Send To Fellow Bookworms

Also read: Quit India Movement Day 2020: History, Significance And How To Celebrate The Day

May Lord Krishna’s flute invite the melody of love into your life. May Radha’s love teaches not only how to love but to love eternally. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

A very happy and prosperous wishing to you for your coming future. Happy Janmashtami!

May the brave deeds of Lord Krishna inspire you to face every problem with the knowledge that he will always be with you. Jai Shri Krishna!

Love is a consistent passion to give not a meek persistent hope to receive. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

Also read: ISKCON Delhi Temple To Celebrate Janmashtami On Aug 12, Entry Based On Limited Invitation

Also read: Janmashtami 2020: History, Meaning, Significance & How People Celebrate The Day