Kangana Ranaut's Funny BTS Video From The Sets Of 'Queen' Will Leave You In Splits

Vikas Bahl’S Queen starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles was a career-defining film for Kangana Ranaut as an actor. Her popularity accelerated to ten folds, and her performance in the drama-comedy film was the talk of the town. We recently stumbled upon a fun and hilarious BTS video from the filming days of Queen, which is a must-watch, have a look.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif's 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya' & Other Love Triangle Films With A Comic Twist

When The Pranks Went Wrong And Gravity Played A Major Role

We all know the fiery and ferocious side of Kangana Ranaut’s personality. She is someone who speaks her mind loud and clear. Kangana Ranaut is driven by challenges, and in this BTS video, you will see that. Also, in the video is Bobby Singh, a famous Cinematographer in Bollywood. While he was shooting for Queen, the man who is known for his pranks, pulled one successfully on Kangana Ranaut. Watch the hilarious BTS video here.

The entire cast and crew of Queen were filming on streets on Paris when this incident happened. For fun, Bobby Singh challenged Kangana on the sets of Queen to prove her flying kick skills. The Gangster actor agreed happily. Kangana Ranaut who has done action films like Krrish 3, was confident of her flying kicks. But just the exact opposite happened.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Starrer 'Fashion' Was Backed With Some Amazing Soundtracks, Take A Look

After a few failed attempts of super high flying kicks, Kangana Ranaut fell really bad and hit the ground with a smashing sound. Worried about her safety, and shocked by the incident, Bobby picked Kangana up and made her stand on her. The entire crew was stunned when all this happened. Kangana was herself in a shock, as revealed by Vikas in this video. However, what's more, interesting than Kangana epic fall is the fact that she continued shooting irrespective of hurting herself.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut's Movies Which Were Blessed With Melodious Soundtracks, See Full List

In this BTS video from the sets of Queen, we can see the director of the movie, and Kangana Ranaut talking about this whole incident and laughing about it. Queen is a story about a young shy girl whose fiancé ditches her on the day of her marriage. Agitated by this, Kangana's character decides to go on a solo honeymoon to Paris. This decision turns out to be life-changing for her. She not only explores the city but discovers many new things about herself and regains her lost confidence.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Takes Dance Lessons For Her Upcoming Film 'Thalaivi'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.