Kangana Ranaut Sweats It Out With Dumbells & Squats While Self-quarantining In Manali

As the deadly Coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across the globe, people are being advised to practise social distancing as a precautionary measure to avoid getting exposed. Bollywood celebrities too have decided to take time off from their busy schedules and stay indoors. Recently, Kangana Ranaut too has headed to her hometown Manali to spend time with family during this time. The actor, apart from being with family, is also up to something she loves the most.

In a recent post by Kangana Ranaut’s team, it is evident that instead of keeping fitness and workouts at bay, Kangana Ranaut is much dedicated to her fitness routine. In the series of pictures and videos, Kangana Ranaut is seen working out with her trainer in Manali. In the video shared by the team, Kangana Ranaut can be spotted working out with dumbles while her trainer captures her. She looks all pumped up as she rocks all-black activewear paired with a white jacket and pink sneakers. Kangana Ranaut’s team also gave a special mention to her trainer Sidharth Singh who she trains with when she is in Manali. Interestingly, Sid has trained her during her movies Tanu weds Manu and Rangoon.

In the recent past, Kangana Ranaut's team posted a picture on Instagram where Kangana is seen spending some family time in Manali. In this picture, Kangana Ranaut is seen meeting her nephew and kissing him while he is all smiles to see her. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra was spotted playing with her dog while Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, was seen enjoying a game of Catan with her sister during their self-quarantine. Bollywood celebrities are also making sure to spread awareness through their social media on how important it is to stay indoors and practise social distancing.

