Tabu's Pics That Give Glimpse Of Her Bond With B-town Celebs; From Priyanka To Kangana

Tabu, who began her journey in Bollywood with Sagar Sarhadi’s Bazaar in 1982, has not looked back ever since then. She has now established a niche for herself in the industry with her quintessential acting prowess. In her career spanning of many years, even though Tabu keeps herself away from the limelight, the actor reportedly shares amicable bonds with many celebs in Bollywood. Though many reports suggest that Tabu is introvert, here are some pictures that define her bond with B-town stars.

Tabu's photos with Bollywood celebrities will make you see the social side of her

When Kajol recreated Tabu's iconic song Ruk Ruk Ruk from Vijaypath for her film Helicopter Eela, the duo took to their social media handles to share pictures of themselves sharing a warm bear hug. Kajol captioned the photo saying, 'With the original #RukRukRuk girl, @tabutiful! Fun has no time limit!'. Their pictures surely show Tabu at her lovable best.

Here, Tabu can be seen having a gala time with Farhan Akhtar, Farah Khan Kunder, Zoya Akhtar among others. They look all smiles as they happily strike a pose for a selfie. Tabu's fun caption says, 'I swear I won’t put the flf hashtag'.

Tabu's photos with Anil Kapoor on her social media handle also made a lot of noise. For the unversed, Tabu and Anil Kapoor have shared screen-space in the 1997 movie Virasat. And hence the caption goes very well with the picture. She says, 'Virasat returns', as she poses with Kapoor and Pooja Batra.

Tabu's Instagram is filled with her photos with various Bollywood celebrities. This frame features Parineeti Chopra, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Sania Mirza amongst others. Looks like the star-studded gang had pretty much fun together. In the caption, Tabu writes 'We do party all night'.

Who knew Tabu is friends with Kangana Ranaut and many more celebrities. Here, she is seen partying with the Panga actor, Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar, Preity Zinta, Manish Malhotra amongst others. Check out Tabu's photos.

Last, but not the least, Tabu's photos with beauties Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra are worth watching. While PeeCee is seen pouting, the Brahmastra star and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor are happily completing the frame. Not to miss the lip-smacking cupcakes they're gobbling on.

