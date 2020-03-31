Anushka Sharma's Philanthropic Work That Her Fans Would Love To Know

Anushka Sharma is popular for several reasons. Her fans love her for her performances in movies. She has also gone on to share the big-screen with several legendary actors of Bollywood and has worked with the top three Khans of Bollywood. She then made the headlines for marrying one of the most popular cricketers of the Indian cricket team. But very few fans are aware of the fact that the Band Baaja Baaraat actor believes in helping the downtrodden and needy people of the society. Read on to know more about Anushka Sharma’s social and philanthropic work here:

Anushka Sharma's philanthropic work that her fans must know

Anushka Sharma has been taking serious efforts for the betterment of the various facets of the society. She has been named as Person of the Year by PETA 2017. She has been extensively working to help injured and stray animals and gave shelter to many. For over three years, she did her research and visited several institutions in order to help the community.

She has also fought for LGBT rights and the LGBT community. She is one of the most active and vocal supporters who came forward to fight off Section 377. According to reports, her Nush high street fashion line has become a huge hit among the women and young girls in India. She has also collaborated with The Naz Foundation Trust to spread the message of equality and love.

Along with her co-star Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma has come forward and has openly supported the Smile Foundation and all their causes and campaigns. The Smile Foundation is inspired by Senge’s philosophy. Their motto is to work on the basic levels and bring a positive change in the lives of the downtrodden and underprivileged children and the entire community.

