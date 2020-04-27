Kangana Ranaut's Memorable Photos Posing With The Awards She Won

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut kick-started her acting journey with Gangster in 2006 opposite Shiney Ahuja and Emraan Hashmi. She received awards and appreciation for her role of Simran and since then there was no looking back. Ranaut carved a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry and worked in immensely successful flicks. Moreover, she marked debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which received praise from the audience and the critics alike.

Kangana Ranaut is also active on social media and keeps sharing her incredible photos on her official handle. Therefore, we have compiled some of the actor’s photos while she is posing for the awards. Take a look.

Kangana Ranaut’s photos with awards she won

1. Vogue Beauty Awards 2018

In 2018, Kangana Ranaut received Beauty of the Year award by Vogue. The actor graced the event with her presence in a lavish red gown. Take a look at her photos.

2. Stardust Award

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut received her second Stardust award in 2007. She was appreciated for her performance in Life in a Metro and got an award for the same. Have a look at her throwback photo.

Cuttiiiii Queen#KanganaRanaut winning second stardust awards for the life in a metro in 2007#RT. pic.twitter.com/PzkzckXna5 — Harshal DN (@Hhhhhhh60027024) April 24, 2020

3. Padma Shri

This year, the Queen of Bollywood was also conferred with the Padma Shri award for her distinguished service in the field of art. Previously, she has also received numerous national awards for her applause-worthy flicks. Take a look.

Meet Kangana Ranaut, 3-time National Film Award-winning Bollywood Actress, also known for portraying strong women-centric roles. Take the #PadmaQuiz2020 and get a chance to witness the ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. @PadmaAwards @KanganaTeam @Rangoli_A https://t.co/nViGhWO3jx pic.twitter.com/OFe9bqxyUm — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) March 11, 2020

Congratulations to brave Kangana Ranaut for being conferred with Padma Shri award @Rangoli_A



Congratulations pahadan .. so proud of you pic.twitter.com/XqbQr85YAp — Pawan Durani (@PawanDurani) January 25, 2020

4. Kangana Ranaut’s first national award

The actor received her first national award for her incredible portrayal of Shonali Gujaral in Fashion. For completing nine years of Fashion, Ranaut shared throwback photos of herself while receiving the award. Have a look.

5. Shobha De’s book launch

Shobha De, at her book launch, felicitated exceptional women from a diverse background for their work. One of them included Kangana Ranaut. Check her photos from the event.

