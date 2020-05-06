Shraddha Kapoor's Peppy Songs That Are Ideal For Your Zumba Playlist, See Full List Here

Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently enjoying her quarantine time, keeps her fans glued to her social media for her latest whereabouts. The Bollywood diva is very health-cautious and always urges her fans to stay fit, eat right, and exercise. As the news of COVID-19 lockdown extension broke out, many of us are wondering how to invest time in a productive way.

Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

The best way is to work on yourself, should be in a fun yet helpful manner. Zumba is a form of exercise which not only lets you dance to your favourite songs, but also helps in relieving stress. So if you are a Shraddha Kapoor fan, and love to dance on Shraddha Kapoor's songs, then we have curated a perfect playlist for you. Take a look.

Shraddha Kapoor songs ideal for a Zumba workout

Dance Basanti (Ungli)

With some really good foot-tapping lyrics, Shraddha Kapoor's Dance Basanti can be a great pick for your Zumba class at home. Dance Basanti has all the elements, which makes it an ideal track to play during your Zumba sesh. In fact, you can also use some steps from Dance Basanti and make your workout more fun. Shraddha looked drop-dead gorgeous in the video of Dance Basanti, in which she shared screen space with Emraan Hashmi for the first time.

Psycho Saiyaan(Saaho)

Out of all Shraddha Kapoor's songs, Psycho Saiyaan has the perfect on-point beats for a Zumba workout session. You can work on the speed of your workout regime depending on your comfort. Sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and Sachet Tandon, featuring Shraddha K, Psycho Saiyaan is a must-add track in your Zumba playlist.

Illegal Weapon 2.0 (Street Dancer 3D)

Source: Youtube

A high on energy peppy track with some groovy music and uber-cool lyrics, what else you need in a song. All these factors make Illegal Weapon 2.0 a must-add to your Zumba playlist. Shraddha Kapoor danced like a dream in this Punjabi track.

Milegi Milegi (Stree)

When we talk about Shraddha Kapoor's songs, there's no way we miss out on Milegi Milegi from Stree. Milegi Milegi by Mika is a super high-octane energetic track, which makes you feel like dancing as soon as you hear it. Hence making its way on your Shraddha Kapoor's songs Zumba playlist.

The Humma Song (Ok Jaanu)

How can one not add The Humma Song in their Zumba playlist? From great musical beats, catchy lyrics, The Humma Song has everything that makes it an ideal song for your Zumba session. Not to miss is counted amongst the most popular of all Shraddha Kapoor's songs.

