Kangana Ranaut's Multi-starrer Movies; From 'Fashion' To 'Rascals'

Kangana Ranaut is one of the finest actors in Bollywood who is known for her movies especially revolving around women empowerment. The actor has impressed fans by enacting roles like Rani Mehra in Queen and Rani Lakshmi Bai in Manikarnika. Over the year career span of more than a decade, Kangana Ranaut has carved a niche for herself in the film industry. The diva has also been a part of several multi-starrer movies. Here is a list of Kangana Ranaut movies that features an ensemble cast.

Life in a… Metro

Life in a… Metro is a 2007 musical drama movie helmed by Anurag Basu. The movie features an ensemble cast which includes Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Shilpa Shetty, Shiney Ahuja, Kangana Ranaut, Sharman Joshi, Irrfan Khan and Konkana Sen. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of nine people living in Mumbai who are dealing with problems like extramarital affairs, love and sanctity of marriage.

Fashion

Fashion is a 2008 drama movie helmed and co-produced by Madhur Bhandarkar. Revolving around the fashion industry, the movie Fashion stars and ensemble cast including Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Arbaaz Khan, Mugdha Godse and Arjan Bajwa. The plot of Fashion revolves around the life of Meghna Mathur, who is an aspiring model. The movie unveils her story of transformation from a small-town girl to a supermodel.

Double Dhamaal

Double Dhamaal is a comedy movie helmed by Indra Kumar. It is the second installment of the Dhamaal film series and is the sequel to the 2007 hit movie Dhamaal. The movie was bankrolled by Ashok Thakeria. The movie stars an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffery, Kangana Ranaut and Mallika Sherawat. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of four slackers who decide to avenge their humiliation at the hands of a con-man.

Rascals

Rascals is a 2011 action black comedy movie helmed by David Dhawan. The movie Rascals features Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut, Lisa Haydon, Chunky Panday and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles. The plot of Rascals was loosely based on the 1988 movie Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai is a 2010 gangster movie helmed by Milan Luthria. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut, Prachi Desai and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, the movie is loosely based on the lives of Mumbai’s underworld gangsters Dawood Ibrahima and Haji Mastan.

