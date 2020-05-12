Anusha Dandekar Or Kangana Ranaut: Who Wore The Pastel Pink Co-ord Set Better?

Anusha Dandekar and Kangana Ranaut are two popular faces of the Hindi film industry. An Australian-Indian actor, singer and VJ, Anusha is an inspiration to many young girls. She has been a part of many TV shows like India's Next Top Model, MTV Troll Police and MTV Love School. The actor has also been part of Bollywood films like Delhi Belly, Viruddh and many more. Apart from this, she also owns CGG cosmetics company and the name stands for Clean Green Gorgeous. The actor also won Femina's List of 50 Most Beautiful Women in India Award in the year 2010.

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Gangster in the year 2006. Since then, the actor has enjoyed the widespread success of many blockbusters like Queen, Tanu Weds Manu and many more. Both actors are known for their unique fashion choices. During their older shoots, Anusha and Kangana were seen wearing similar outfits. Check out their pictures and decide who styled the pink co-ord set better.

Anusha Dandekar's photos

Anusha looked simply stunning in a pastel pink co-ord set which was from Nayantaara. Styled by Jazmine Kaur, the actor opted for a pair of pointed black stiletto sandals. For makeup, she chose to have a nude make-up with light brown lips and shimmery eye-shadow. To complete her look, her hairstylist Nida Patel gave a centre-parted hairstyle with soft curls which went perfectly well with her look.

Kangana Ranaut's photos

Nothing beats power dressing and the Panga actor to aces the look. Fans loved Kangana Ranaut in this pastel pink pinstriped pantsuit from Two Point Two. She paired her attire with a U-neck bustier and her ensemble had a relaxed silhouette which gave a casual vibe to her look. Styled by well-known celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the look was rounded off with a pair of white peep-toe stilettos, minimal make-up and blow-dried hair.

