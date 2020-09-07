Kangana Ranaut Shares Video Of 'BMC Officials' At Her Office, Fears Harm To Property

Kangana Ranaut has shared on Twitter that BMC officials have threatened to demolish her property in Mumbai amid the row of words between the Maharashtra Government and the Bollywood actor. The actor has shared a video where allegedly BMC workers can be seen at Manikarnika films- Kangana's production house in Mumbai. She has also shared that her office has been "forcefully" taken over and that her neighbours in Mumbai are being harassed by them.

She wrote, "This is the office of Manikarnika Films in Mumbai that I have earned after working hard for 15 years. I had a dream that when I make films, I should have an office of my own. But it seems like my dream is going to be shattered. Suddenly, a few people from BMC have dropped by today."

ये मुंबई में मणिकर्णिका फ़िल्म्ज़ का ऑफ़िस है, जिसे मैंने पंद्रह साल मेहनत कर के कमाया है, मेरा ज़िंदगी में एक ही सपना था मैं जब भी फ़िल्म निर्माता बनूँ मेरा अपना खुद का ऑफ़िस हो, मगर लगता है ये सपना टूटने का वक़्त आ गया है, आज वहाँ अचानक @mybmc के कुछ लोग आए हैं 🙂 pic.twitter.com/C7zGe8ZyGe — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 7, 2020

They have forcefully taken over my office measuring everything, also harassing my neighbors when they retorted @mybmc officials used language like ,” वो जो मैडम है उसकी करतूत का परिणाम सबको भरना होगा” I am informed tomorrow they are demolishing my property 🙂 pic.twitter.com/efUOGJDve1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 7, 2020

These alleged actions by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) follow the Centre's decision to provide Y-grade security to the Bollywood actor ahead of her arrival in Mumbai on September 9. Last week, a war-of-words broke out between Shiv Sena and Kangana Ranaut after the latter made controversial remarks about Mumbai by comparing it to 'PoK' and 'Taliban'. Kangana said that she would not accept any protection from the Mumbai Police but will prefer security from the Centre or the Himachal Pradesh Police after she agreed to expose the alleged Bollywood-drug cartel amid the ongoing investigation by the CBI and NCB into late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Earlier on Monday, Maharashtra's ruling party Shiv Sena continuing its attack on Kangana called her a 'mental woman' in its mouthpiece Saamana. The editorial while trying to rake the insider versus outsider discrimination, said, “Mumbai is like now Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (referring to Kangana's words), which is an insult to all the Marathi people and 106 Martyred soldiers who sacrificed for Mumbai. This will not be tolerated if an outsider actress, who achieved everything from Mumbai, insults and speaks wrong about Mumbai. This act must be condemned in the state legislature."

"The “Mental Woman” who insulted Mumbai and the police, does not have the right to live in Maharashtra, and this statement is already given by the Home Minister Anil Deshmukh without any hesitation. This has to be accepted," the article read reiterating that Kangana shouldn't be allowed in Mumbai.

