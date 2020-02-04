Union Budget
Kangana Ranaut Aces Bharatanatyam Pose In This New Still From 'Thalaivi'

Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut is all set to play Late politician and actor Jayalalithaa in her biographical film, 'Thalaivi'. A new still from the film has surfaced online.

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kangana ranaut

An unseen look of Kangana Ranaut from her upcoming film Thalaivi has surfaced online. Thalaivi is a biographical film on the life of the late politician and film actor J. Jayalalithaa. Read on to know more details about this story.

Thalaivi’s unseen look surfaces online:

Kangana Ranaut is leaving no stone unturned for her upcoming biographical film Thalaivi. The film is one of the highly anticipated releases of 2020. Kangana Ranaut has been prepping for this role for months now. Now, a new look from the film has surfaced online.

In this new look, Kangana Ranaut is dressed in a Bharatnatyam costume. She is dressed in a red saree paired with a green blouse and traditional gold jewelry

This green and red outfit is accompanied by some traditional gold jewellery. The picture is also deemed to be a look from a special classical dance performance in Thalaivi. In the picture, the actress seems to be in the midst of a classical dance performance.

According to several media reports, Thalaivi could be made into a franchise. The first installment will focus on Jayalalithaa’s early life as an actor and then her political career. According to a media portal’s report, Kangana Ranaut took special Bharatanatyam classes since Jayalalithaa was a trained Bharatanatyam dancer.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miss achiever (fangirl)🌸 (@kangana_the_style_icon) on

Kangana Ranaut will be depicting several phases from Jayalalithaa’s life in the film Thalaivi. Thus, we can see heavy use of prosthetics in order to achieve the looks in the film. Take a look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi is set to release on June 26, 2020. The film has been directed by A. L. Vijay. Apart from Kangana Ranaut, the film also stars Arvind Swami, Priyamani, and Prakash Raj. The film has been shot simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, and will be released on June 26, 2020.

Image Courtesy: Taran Adarsh Instagram, Team Kangana Ranaut Instagram

 

 

