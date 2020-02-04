Kangana Ranaut Aces Bharatanatyam Pose In This New Still From 'Thalaivi'

An unseen look of Kangana Ranaut from her upcoming film Thalaivi has surfaced online. Thalaivi is a biographical film on the life of the late politician and film actor J. Jayalalithaa. Read on to know more details about this story.

Thalaivi’s unseen look surfaces online:

Kangana Ranaut is leaving no stone unturned for her upcoming biographical film Thalaivi. The film is one of the highly anticipated releases of 2020. Kangana Ranaut has been prepping for this role for months now. Now, a new look from the film has surfaced online.

Also read | Kangana Ranaut Shares BTS Pic From 'Thalaivi' Sets, Wishes Stylist On 50 Yrs In B'wood

In this new look, Kangana Ranaut is dressed in a Bharatnatyam costume. She is dressed in a red saree paired with a green blouse and traditional gold jewelry

This green and red outfit is accompanied by some traditional gold jewellery. The picture is also deemed to be a look from a special classical dance performance in Thalaivi. In the picture, the actress seems to be in the midst of a classical dance performance.

According to several media reports, Thalaivi could be made into a franchise. The first installment will focus on Jayalalithaa’s early life as an actor and then her political career. According to a media portal’s report, Kangana Ranaut took special Bharatanatyam classes since Jayalalithaa was a trained Bharatanatyam dancer.

Also read | Kangana Ranaut Celebrates Padma Shri Win With 'Thalaivi Team In Chennai, See Pics

Kangana Ranaut will be depicting several phases from Jayalalithaa’s life in the film Thalaivi. Thus, we can see heavy use of prosthetics in order to achieve the looks in the film. Take a look.

Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi is set to release on June 26, 2020. The film has been directed by A. L. Vijay. Apart from Kangana Ranaut, the film also stars Arvind Swami, Priyamani, and Prakash Raj. The film has been shot simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, and will be released on June 26, 2020.

Also read | Arvind Swami's First Look As MGR From Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi' Unveiled, See Pic

Also read | Thalaivi: Film In Trouble? Jayalalithaa’s Niece Granted Permission To Sue Makers

Image Courtesy: Taran Adarsh Instagram, Team Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.