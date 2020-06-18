Kangana Ranaut Slams Mukesh Bhatt For Comparing Sushant Singh Rajput With Parveen Babi

Following the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut had taken to her social media and posted an almost two-minute long video discussing the late actor's suicide in detail. In the video, Kangana had also spoken in detail about how a parallel narrative is being run around Sushant's suicide which had left her distressed.

Recently, film producer Mukesh Bhatt had spoken to the media and stated that he sensed Sushant Singh Rajput going the 'Parveen Babi Way'. Actor Parveen Babi was rumoured to be diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and producer Mukesh Bhatt stated that he saw Sushant's death coming from a long time. Now, Kangana Ranaut has slammed the views of Mukesh Bhatt while speaking to Pinkvilla expressed how she hasn't been able to stop thinking about Sushant's demise.

Kangana Ranaut counters Mukesh Bhatt's views

Kangana Ranaut stated that Mukesh Bhatt is no one to say that Sushant Singh Rajput was headed down the 'Parveen Babi way'. Kangana pointed out that Sushant was a rank holder and left a scholarship from Stanford University to follow his dreams. Kangana was blunt with her views and stated that none of the Bhatt children can even fathom of reaching the academic achievements which were earned by Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress further stated that she wants to see how it feels for the Bhatt family if one of their children commits suicide and is later compared with Parveen Babi.

The actor also recalled the time when her relationship with Hrithik Roshan had gone downhill. The actor stated that Mahesh Bhatt had gone on record back then and declared that whatever proof Hrithik has shown him, can lead to a tragedy. Mahesh Bhatt also referred to Kangana and stated that her tragic end is near. Kangana recalled that it has been four years since then and no tragedy has taken place, but raised the question as to why was Mahesh Bhatt so sure about there being a tragedy on the anvil?

While talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut revealed that the two never interacted, as she does not remember it particularly. But there were many mutuals who were close to Sushant. Kangana was aware of what was going on in Sushant's life as people around him were very fond of him. The actor revealed that as soon as she received the news, she called film producer Kamal Jain, who was close to Sushant and inquired about the incident.

The Queen actress revealed that Kamal and Sushant were supposed to work on a project together as soon as the lockdown was lifted. Sushant himself had asked the producer to make a big film with him as he was tensed about not having a big film even after delivering a superhit with Chhichhore, as revealed by Kangana. In conclusion, the actor stated that Sushant was clearly anxious about work and how people in the industry cornered him.

