Kangana Ranaut's Lockdown Diaries: Here's A Recap Of Everything The Actor Is Indulging In

Kangana Ranaut has been spending time productively during this lockdown period. The actor is trying to expand her skills and sharpen her knowledge through various methods. She is also trying to do things that challenge her. Here is a recap of all the things Kangana Ranaut has been doing during this COVID-19 lockdown period.

Kangana Ranaut's lockdown diaries recap

Also Read | COVID-19 Lockdown: J-K Admin Officials Visit Kashmiri Migrant Camps In Jammu

Talking to her fans

During this time amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Kangana Ranaut has taken the time to interact with her fans. She has been posting several IGTV videos in which she tries to impart knowledge based on religion and also mentions a few trivia from her own life. These IGTV sessions with Kangana have made several fans and many followers tune in to watch her speak on the topics.

Also Read | Salman Khan's Instagram Posts Will Keep Fans Entertained Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Also Read | Demi Lovato Launches A Fund For Mental Health Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; Read Here

Throwbacks

Kangana Ranaut, just like everyone else, is missing the old days when one could roam around and not get affected by a virus. The Queen actor has been sharing several pictures from her earlier days, giving fans some major throwbacks. Many followers of the actor have appreciated the posts as these also take them down memory lane.

Also Read | Kapil Sharma Says That He'll Be Meeting THIS Special Person After COVID-19 Lockdown Ends

Working Out

Kangana Ranaut has been using this time in lockdown to better herself and work on her fitness. She is known to be a yoga enthusiast; however, she has also been training in various other ways. The actor has been taking utmost care of herself and is maintaining her good health amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Baking

Kangana Ranaut in her caption for this post mentioned that necessity is the mother of invention. Thus hinting that she has begun cooking if not at least assisting. The actor has tried to step into a different field and has been enjoying the process of learning something new. In this post, Kangana shows off her baking skills as she bakes a batch of delicious cupcakes.

Reading

While Kangana is interacting and imparting her reflections with her fans, she also has been reading. The actor has even suggested books to fans which according to her are must-reads. The reading process has also helped Kangana in her IGTV videos where she reflects and shares her thoughts on many spiritual aspects.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.