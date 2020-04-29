Salman Khan's Instagram Posts Will Keep Fans Entertained Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Salman Khan might not be able to entertain his fans with his movie this Eid, but the actor has been making efforts to keep them entertained with his Instagram posts. Salman Khan has been spending his quarantine period with his family amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Here's an overview of all the things Salman Khan did during the Covid-19 lockdown so far.

Salman Khan's recap of his COVID-19 lockdown

Sketching

Apart from being an actor and singer, Salman Khan is also an artist and loves sketching. The actor shared a picture on his Instagram account while he made a portrait using a black crayon.

Breakfast with his love

Also Read: Aparshakti Khurana's Latest Song 'Teri Yaari' Wins Hearts, Fans Call It 'beautiful'

Also Read: How Sharman Joshi Is Related To Prem Chopra; Check Full Details Inside

Salman Khan is spending his time amid the COVID-19 lockdown with his family at his farmhouse in Panvel. He shared a video with his horse and was seen feeding him some grass. He captioned the video stating his horse was love and was also seen caressing it with love.

Recreating scenes from his movie

Another entertaining video that we found on Salman Khan's Instagram was the recreation of one of his scenes from the movie Maine Pyaar Kiya. The scene that he created on his Instagram was when a girl confesses her love to Salman Khan by kissing on his mirror. Similarly, Salman Khan recreated the scene and changed the ending by cleaning her lipstick mask with a sanitizer.

Salman Khan's new song: Pyaar Karona

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Salman Khan released his new song, Pyaar Karona. The song was composed by Sajid-Wajid while Salman Khan had himself penned down the lyrics. He also added that this song was released to remind people to spread love and compassion.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu, Raveena Tandon Laud Panchkula Cops For Surprising 71-year-old On Birthday

Also Read: Popular Alia Bhatt's Songs Penned Down By Irshad Kamil; From 'Maahi Ve' To 'D Se Dance'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.