The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Rangoli Ranaut Hits Out At Movies Glorifying Dawood, Twitterati React

Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli is back with her controversial tweet about movies made on Dawood in Bollywood. Read ahead to know what users want to say.

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
kangana ranaut

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel is back with her controversial tweets and lashing out at people on social media. Rangoli replied on the tweet of filmmaker Anubhav Sinha on his tweets on 'Contractors of Hinduism'. However, users were not able to accept Rangoli's reply and decided to bring out some facts on choices of Kangana’s movies.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Sends Legal Notice To 'Celebrity 100 List' Publisher

Rangoli lashes out at Anubhav, Twitterati asks about Kangana’s first movie?

A few days ago, Director Anubhav Sinha wrote on the Tweet about contractors of Hindusim. However, Rangoli decided to reply to his Tweet and gave her opinions. But soon after her reply, netizens pointed out that Kangana had also done films related to gangsters and abuse. Many of the users replied to Rangoli’s Tweet and asked about what was the first movie of Kangana Ranaut.

ALSO READ: Rangoli Reveals Kangana's Fave 2019 Performances, Says Star Gushes Over Ranveer & Vicky

Many users replied saying, "Can't decide if Once upon a time in Mumbai glorified gangster more or Shootout at Wadala (in later, a rape was normalised n romanticised). Rascal objectified woman likes anything". Another user also wrote that, "Khud ke gireban me jhanko madam...Gangster, Shootout at Wadala, Once upon a time in Mumbai yeh sab kya hai...aap ki behn ne hi to kiya hai Dawood ki movies". 

Here are some more Twitter reactions.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Dedicates Her Performance In 'Panga' To Mother Aasha Ranaut

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Is Surely A 'Queen' In These Incredible Attires

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
GEN RAWAT'S FINAL SPEECH AS COAS
HARDEEP SINGH DENIES SHUT DOWN
FM:102 LAKH CRORE WORTH INFRA PROJ
YES TO A SEQUEL OF CHANDRAMUKHI?
CRICKETERS & CELEBS MISS MS DHONI
UNICEF'S EFFORTS IN WEST BENGAL