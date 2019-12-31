Rangoli Ranaut Hits Out At Movies Glorifying Dawood, Twitterati React

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel is back with her controversial tweets and lashing out at people on social media. Rangoli replied on the tweet of filmmaker Anubhav Sinha on his tweets on 'Contractors of Hinduism'. However, users were not able to accept Rangoli's reply and decided to bring out some facts on choices of Kangana’s movies.

Rangoli lashes out at Anubhav, Twitterati asks about Kangana’s first movie?

A few days ago, Director Anubhav Sinha wrote on the Tweet about contractors of Hindusim. However, Rangoli decided to reply to his Tweet and gave her opinions. But soon after her reply, netizens pointed out that Kangana had also done films related to gangsters and abuse. Many of the users replied to Rangoli’s Tweet and asked about what was the first movie of Kangana Ranaut.

All those Contractors of Hinduism can obviously never be half as secular as Bollywood also they can’t be half as Hindu as Bollywood. Every movie shoot EVERY MORNING starts with nariyal breaking and Ganpati Bappa Morya. Whether Kashyap is Directing or Ali Abbas or Remo. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) December 29, 2019

Also in those movies Dawood and gangsters like him are glorified abuses and criminal activities are supposed to be cool, women beating and rapes item numbers are crowd pullers, Parsad and milk offered to deities along with murti pooja openly mocked and ridiculed https://t.co/sZg7MaYNo0 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 29, 2019

क्षमा बहन, आपसे विवाद की सामर्थ्य नहीं है मेरी। आपकी अगली फ़िल्म के लिए मेरी शुभकामनाएँ। #PANGA in theaters coming soon. Please do watch people... https://t.co/cx6z93rO2l — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) December 29, 2019

Many users replied saying, "Can't decide if Once upon a time in Mumbai glorified gangster more or Shootout at Wadala (in later, a rape was normalised n romanticised). Rascal objectified woman likes anything". Another user also wrote that, "Khud ke gireban me jhanko madam...Gangster, Shootout at Wadala, Once upon a time in Mumbai yeh sab kya hai...aap ki behn ne hi to kiya hai Dawood ki movies".

Yes madam..

Even your Sister Kangna Ranaut chose to start her career with a movie named "Gangster"...



She was also abused in many scenes.. I wonder why she chose to act in such a movie which is about Gangsters, which depict women abuse !!! — Nooruddin khan (@Nkhan_6368) December 30, 2019

Here are some more Twitter reactions.

"Once upon a time in Mumbai", "Gangster" movies were "Fashion" — Nirmala Tai (@Vishj05) December 30, 2019

Some people are just not born with abilities to handle the stardom! I love Kangana's performances but these tactics make me more aversive to her movies. — Dreamer✨ (@_nexus_3) December 29, 2019

Kangana was lead in shootout at wadala which definitely glorified Dawood — Afaque khan (@Afaquek54990888) December 29, 2019

Can't decide if Once upon a time in Mumbai glorified gangster more or

Shootout at Wadala

(in later, a rape was normalised n romanticised)



Rascal objectified woman like anything — Manasi Shastri (@IamManasiS) December 29, 2019

