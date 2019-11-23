'Kya Se Kya Ho Gaya': Netizens Stunned As Maharashtra CM Takes Oath

In a political masterstroke, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) formed an early morning alliance government in Maharashtra on November 23. President Ram Nath Kovin released a statement confirming that the President rule has been revoked in the state. In an event that changed the course of political developments in Maharashtra, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for a second term and NCP's Ajit Pawar as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

Netizens stunned as BJP turns tables

Not only Shiv Sena but even netizens were stunned by the latest development in Maharashtra politics. Social media was flooded with hilarious memes and jokes on the entire political turmoil. People shared memes from popular Bollywood and Hollywood movies to depict the political battle for Maharashtra. In one of the memes, a netizen tagged Anil Kapoor for his flawless performance in Nayak asking him to take the position of Chief Minister in real and change the prevailing situation in Maharashtra. Some also regarded the battle of Maharashtra similar to the popular series of Game of Thrones. Well, one cannot deny that in the politics of Maharashtra ‘kya se kya ho gaya’. People across the nation were shocked at how Shiv Sena was run out by the BJP, and Udhav Thackrey and his team will now rest in the pavilion while Devendra Fadnavis will take the strike.

One thing that is constant in politics.#MaharashtraPolitics pic.twitter.com/cGtnR0xkVO — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) November 23, 2019

