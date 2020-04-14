Kangana Ranaut’s 'Tanu Weds Manu' Franchise Was Superhit | Read Trivia

Ever since her debut with the film Gangster, Kangana Ranaut's career has seen some phenomenal performances. The actor has enjoyed widespread success and has been a part of critically acclaimed films like Queen, Rangoon, Simran, Panga and many more. However, it was the year 2015 when she impressed everyone with Tanu Weds Manu Returns. The film was a sequel to 2011’s Tanu Weds Manu and it became the first Bollywood film with a female protagonist to reportedly pull in over ₹1 billion in India. The film also won her a National Award. Continue reading to know some interesting facts about the Tanu Weds Manu franchise.

Trivia of Tanu Weds Manu (2011)

John Kano vs DJ Dome song "Bombay Grooves" sampled the famous song "Jugni". Also, Bally Sagoo had a remix version of "Jugni" by Malkiet Singh in the album Star Crazy which was released in the year 1991.

"Nachdi Jawani" album by Azaad had the original version of "Jugni" back in the year 1986.

The album "Azaad Az Nailz (The Mother Of All Remixes)" by Azaad had a remix of the song " Jugni" in the year 1992.

Reportedly, Chitrangada Singh was offered the lead role but she turned it down. She revealed that she did not have the required dates.

Trivia for Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015)

To prepare for her role as Datto, Kangana Ranaut apparently used to roam around in the campus of Delhi University in the same get-up which she wore in the film.

Director Anand L. Rai wanted to cast another actress in the role of Datto; however, he later changed his mind after seeing Ranaut’s performance in the movie Queen. He also told Kangana that only she can compete against herself.

It was Kangana Ranaut’s first double role movie.

Imran Khan was earlier approached to play the character played by Madhavan in the film.

