When Kangana Ranaut Played 'Never Have I Ever' With Maniesh Paul & Said She 'steals Towel'

The annual Mumbai Police celebration event, Umang 2019 was studded with Bollywood celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar and many more. The host of the event Maniesh Paul was seen inviting the Manikarnika actor Kangana Ranaut on the stage for a game segment. During the interaction, Kangana Ranaut was seen revealing few funny secrets about herself.

When Kangana revealed she steals towel

Maniesh Paul was seen playing ‘Never Have I Ever’ with Kangana. The rules of the game being, for every ‘yes’ she would get to eat chocolates, however for every ‘no’ she had to drink bitter coffee shorts. Kangana being a sport, accepted the challenge and began playing the game. When asked if she has ever stolen towels or shampoos from hotel rooms, Kangana replied eating chocolates and the audience burst out in laughter.

Manish cross-questioned the actor asking why would she steal. Kangana said that she does it to wrap her personal shampoos and lotions when it starts leaking. Her answer made audiences to laugh more.

Not only that, but she was also asked if she has ever broken a traffic light. Accepting her mistake, she said yes but also justified that it was because she was getting late and there were only a few vehicles nearby her. Kangana Ranaut was also seen singing on the stage of Umang 2019. Have a look at it here:

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone Or Kangana Ranaut: Who Carried The Checkered Pantsuit With Sass?

The diva opted for a green ethnic saree which was draped over a half-sleeve blouse to attend the event. She accessorised her look with a heavy statement neckpiece and matching earrings. Hair tied in a neat bun with flushed cheeks completed her traditional look.

ALSO READ| Nithya Menen On Comparisons With Kangana Ranaut’ 'Thalaivi': There Is No Problem With That

What is next in store for Kangana Ranaut?

Kangana was last seen on the silver screen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s sports drama Panga. Along with her, the film starred Richa Chadda, Neena Gupta and Jassi Gill in pivotal roles. The story of the movie traced the trials and tribulations of a Kabaddi player.

ALSO READ| Bhagyashree To Play Jayalalithaa's Mother In Kangana Ranaut Starrer 'Thalaivi'?

She will next feature in the biographical movie Thalaivi helmed by A.L. Vijay. The plot of the film traces the story of the late politician and actor J. Jayalalithaa. She had served six terms as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out At 'woke Comedians' After Shubham Mishra's Arrest; Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.