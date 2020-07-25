Kangana Ranaut’s Team Clarifies That Anurag Kashyap Has Been ‘spreading Lies’

In a recent interview with a news portal, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has revealed how actor Kangana Ranaut was offered one of the lead roles in Saand Ki Aankh. However, he added, she rejected the same after asking both the roles of the lead characters to be turned into one. In a recent development, Kangana Ranaut’s team has accused the filmmaker of 'spreading lies'.

Kangana Ranaut was not offered Saand Ki Aankh

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s team recently took to social media to provide clarification on the recent comments by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. According to the latter’s previous comments, Kangana Ranaut rejected the role after she did not want to share the screen with another fellow actor. Anurag Kashyap also added that she had a problem with playing an elderly on the big screen.

However, in the recent development, Kangana Ranaut’s team added that it was her suggestion to hire senior actors to play the role instead. The team further mentioned how hiring young actors will be the 'same injustice' against the elderly which is also the centre plot of the film, Saand Ki Aankh. Kangana Ranaut’s team also called out Anurag Kashyap for “spreading lies”.

The statement by Kangana Ranaut’s team on social media further read, “Just a clarification some woke liberals r bsy lying about SKA, Kangna nvr met @anuragkashyap72 regarding SKA,Vikas Bahel & d directr came to her house, she suggested dey hire senior actors, hiring young actors wl b the same prejudice against elderly women d film intends to fight..”.

The statement further read, “She sacrificed a good a script but their desperation ruined an opportunity of a good film about grandparents and senior actresses lost out on work who need to be seen by audiences in new light, shame on these jokers for spreading lies ..”.

Take a look at the statement by Kangana Ranaut’s team here:

Just a clarification some woke liberals r bsy lying about SKA, Kangna nvr met @anuragkashyap72 regarding SKA,Vikas Bahel & d directr came to her house,she suggested dey hire senior actors,hiring young actors wl b the same prejudice against elderly women d film intends to fight.. — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 24, 2020

During an interview with a news portal, Anurag Kashyap had revealed that when the script of Saand Ki Aankh was offered to Kangana Ranaut, she asked them what is the need for two lead characters. He added that Kangana asked them to make it one and make them young so that she can come on board. Kashyap also added that all of Kangana Ranaut’s films are all about her. He also questioned her whether she is empowering people after becoming such a huge star in the industry.

