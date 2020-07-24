Today's News: Shatrughan Sinha Backs Kangana, Ayesha Schools Anurag On Nepotism & More

Lockdown blues is a serious phenomenon that has affected netizens all across the globe. While there is not much to do at home, people only rely on OTT platforms for entertainment. Further, several OTT platforms have released new movies and web series during the lockdown, one of which is Dil Bechara, which released today.

Another important entertainment news of today was that Brahmastra's release date has been postponed. Here is an entertainment recap of July 24, 2020.

Anurag Kashyap on Tiger Shroff and Taimur:

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on nepotism. His post revealed that Tiger Shroff and Taimur Ali Khan were the products of nepotism. In response to this Tiger shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff said that she did not like Anurag’s comment. Further, she also said that Tiger was in the industry because of his own hard work.

Shatrughan Sinha extends support to Kangana Ranaut:

Kangana Ranaut’s interview with the Republic Media Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has sparked a lot of debate on nepotism. In a recent interview with Republic Media, Shatrughan Sinha slammed the lobby for targetting Ranaut. Further, he also praised Kangana for taking a neutral stance. He also called Kangana "sharp" and "intelligent". You can check out the video here:

#ShotgunSpeaksToArnab | Fiery Shatrughan Sinha challenges Bollywood 'fiefdoms' - watch him speak to Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants To Know, only on Republic World at 2 PM on Saturday here - https://t.co/bHsspHMjMk pic.twitter.com/jxiaTPIQly — Republic (@republic) July 23, 2020

Dil Bechara's First Call Sheet:

On the day of Dil Bechara's release, Vipul Arora, a member of the Dil Bechara team, shared the first call sheet of the film. While the sheet was titled as Kizie aur Manny, Vipul said that it was made on July 2, 2018. You can check out the Instagram story here:

Urvashi Rautela On Nepotism:

In a recent interview with a media portal, Urvashi Rautela shared her thoughts on Nepotism in Bollywood. Urvashi felt that the industry was challenging for outsiders. Further, she also expressed the need of providing outsiders with good scripts.

Brahmastra's Release Date:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra was set to release on 4th December 2020. However, according to a media portal, the film’s release date has now been postponed to next year. However, the shooting of this film might resume in October. This decision has been taken due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

