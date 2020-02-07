Alia Bhatt-Kangana Feud To Alia Meme Fest, Times When Bhatt Proved She Welcomes Criticisms

Ever since Alia Bhatt entered the Hindi Film industry, the actor has managed to carve a niche in the hearts of masses with her on-screen demeanour. Alia is just six years old in the film industry and has come a long way in Bollywood since her debut film Student of the Year. Apart from her witty interviews and unconventional personality, Alia Bhatt is also known for her controversies with fellow Bollywood colleagues. Here are a few times when Alia Bhatt proved that she welcomes criticisms.

Alia Bhatt- Kangana Ranaut Feud

At the screening of Manikarnika, Kangana Ranaut lashed out at many Bollywood stars for not attending the premiere of her film, including Alia Bhatt. Kangana Ranaut stated that she had always been appreciative of Alia Bhatt and had also congratulated Bhatt for her performance in Raazi. However, Alia Bhatt’s absence at the event disappointed Kangana. Reacting to the situation in a public event, Alia Bhatt remarked that she was shooting abroad and wished Kangana well for her film.

Alia Bhatt- Rangoli Chandel

Recently, it was revealed that Kangana Ranaut will be awarded a Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in India, by the President. While fans across the country were busy wishing Kangana on her achievement, Alia Bhatt decided to go a bit up-close, as the actor sent Kangana a bunch of flowers. Reacting to the gesture, Rangoli Chandel, Kangana’s sister, posted a picture of the flowers online and mocked the Raazi star for the same. Alia chose to keep mum about Rangoli’s tweet, as the actor recently revealed that Rangoli is free to react the way she wants.

Alia Bhatt’s meme fest

Post her controversial stint on a popular chat show, Alia Bhatt inspired several memes, in which the actor was trolled for giving wrong answers in the show. However, Alia Bhatt mocked her fans back with a video, in which the actor showcased the demerits of social media.

(Promo Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)

