Did Kangana's Team Take A Jibe At Kareena After Latter's Answer On Mangalyaan Goes Viral?

Kangana Ranaut has been vocal about her thoughts when it comes to the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor has voiced her opinion publically and has also called out several names in the due process.

Recently, the social media team of the actor took to Twitter to re-share an old video of Kareena Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput. The actors in the video were compared and thus Kareena was trolled for a certain aspect in the video.

The video showed a narrative in which the intelligence quotient of both actors was compared. Thus without writing a caption, the team of Kangana Ranaut shared the video.

Kangana Ranaut's team targets Kareena Kapoor amid nepotism debate

A Twitter user posted a video which directly clapped back at Kareena Kapoor Khan for being unaware of certain happenings in the country. As the video begins, Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen delighted and excited to showcase his brilliant telescope which he had purchased. The late actor explains the working of the telescope and also reveals what it can do. Sushant seems extremely well versed with his telescope and confidently puts forth information about the amazing telescope.

Choose your Heroes wisely pic.twitter.com/P2ULbbWA7z — swadeshi mojito (@desimojito) July 23, 2020

Soon, the video cuts to Kareena Kapoor Khan when she was being interviewed at a product launch event. The interviewer asks Kareena about her thoughts on the success of the Mangalyaan mission. At first, Kareena Kapoor seems lost and asks the interviewer to repeat the question. Hence, upon repeating the question, Kareena Kapoor then answers simply by saying that she feels extremely proud of the success of the mission. She then proceeds to crack a joke by saying that if it is possible, she too would like to fly to Mars someday.

The video was titled as “There is a Difference” thus implying a difference between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput. The text at the bottom of Sushant Singh Rajput's thumbnail read as “Real Talent” whereas Kareena Kapoor Khan’s thumbnail text read as “Nepotism”.

Thus, the Twitter user in a way trolled Kareena Kapoor for her lack of knowledge when it came to certain happenings in the country and the idea of space travel and space in general as well. However, this tweet was received with mixed responses from audiences.

