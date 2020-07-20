Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter Feud With Taapsee And Other Entertainment News Of July 20

Bollywood has gone through a roller-coaster ride in the past few months, from Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, to the debate on nepotism, and the Bachchan family’s health update. A lot happened on July 20 as well. Here is an entertainment recap of July 20, 2020.

Taapsee Pannu response to a Twitter user:

Kangana Ranaut's explosive interview with Republic Network’s Editor-in-chief, Arnab Goswami has sparked a lot of debate in Bollywood. In the interview, Kangana Ranaut compared actress Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhaskar to Alia Bhatt and Ananya Pandey. Kangana wondered why the former didn’t get good roles even when they were better actresses and more physically appealing.

While a Twitter user praised Tapsee and Swara’s ethical nature. Tapsee replied by hinting that hypocrisy was not appreciated by many. Although Tapsee did not take any names, she made a mention of Kangana Ranaut's twitter by retweeting a video wherein Ranaut removed an 'outsider Sonu Sood and director Krish' from Manikarnika. You can check out the Tweets here:

Before that there is someone trying to use divide n rule policy in the film industry. Yes there are differences between ppl born with pedigree n the ‘outsiders’ but we aren’t battling each other we are battling for a BETTER SYSTEM TO CO EXIST not by mud slinging n name calling! https://t.co/Q1WXo4Qi21 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 20, 2020

History would remember @taapsee and @ReallySwara as people who stood up against hate without being hateful. Two actors who could've easily stayed silent like most of their colleagues while their country was being divided by a dictator, but chose not to. — Susruta Mukherjee (@SusrutoM) July 20, 2020

Swara Bhasker Responds To Kangana Ranaut's 'needy Outsider' Remark:

Kangana Ranaut made some inflammatory comments about nepotism in Bollywood. Talking about Kangana Ranaut's 'needy outsider' remark Swara Bhasker tweeted that she needed 'rationality and logic in debate'. Further, she also said that she needed 'rule of law', and 'respectful public interaction'. You can check out Swara Bhasker’s Tweet here:

Okay so while on topic.. full disclosure & confession.

I am needy.

I need respectful public interaction.

I need rationality and logic in debate.

I need sane, civil and decent public discourse.

I need rule of law.

and I need FACTS !

What do you need? #NeedyOutsider

🤓🤓🤓 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 20, 2020

Shekhar Suman voiced disappointment over delay in CBI's investigation for SSR's death:

Singer Shekhar Suman took to Twitter to voice his disappointment over delay in the CBI's investigation for Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. He also felt that pieces of evidence could be tampered with due to delay in the investigation. You can check out Shekhar Suman’s Tweet here:

I think by the time they hand over the case to the CBI,if at all they do,like it happens in the movies or crime novels,all the evidences will be either tampered with,removed or cleaned up and CBI will have nothing to look into.Sad!#justiceforsushanthforum — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 19, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan’s hoarding in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district:

A hoarding of Amitabh Bachchan with a famous dialogue from the "Don" movie on Covid-19 virus awareness has been removed from a village in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district. The hoarding asked people to remain indoors due to the pandemic. As of July 11, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The actors were admitted to the Nanavati hospital in Juhu, Mumbai.

Further, Abhishek Bachchan’s wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aradhya Bachchan also tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Amitabh Bachchan’s health is now stable. The new hoarding read, "the don whose capture was not only difficult but impossible, has been caught by coronavirus...stay at home for your families and do not unnecessarily try to become a 'don'".

Harinder Sikka claims that Meghna Gulzar didn't credit him for Raazi:

In a panel discussion with Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, author of 'Calling Sehmat', Harinder Sikka said that he was 'backstabbed' by director Meghna Gulzar. Harinder Sikka said that Gulzaar didn’t credit him for Raazi even though the film was based on his book. He also accused original lawyer writer.

