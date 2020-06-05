Surbhi Jyoti Or Kangana Ranaut: Who Wore The Lining Formals Better?

Surbhi Jyoti from the television industry and Kangana Ranaut from Bollywood, are widely admired for their glamorous style statements. However, the divas of the industry are often seen sporting similar outfits, and Surbhi Jyoti and Kangana Ranaut were once caught in such a situation. Here's a look at the time when the two actors pulled off similar lining formals. Check out the pictures here.

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti pulled off a classy lining formal attire for one of her shoots. She looked as chic as ever, with the basic white tee beneath her blazer. The Naagin 3 actor glammed up her look with her hairstyle. She opted for minimal makeup and wore a light tint of brownish lip colour. Surbhi Jyoti's poised expressions caught everyone's attention. Fans in huge numbers commented on her photos. Check out.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut sported a similar lining formal outfit for one of her airport looks. Not to miss the amazing handbag that complimented her look. Kangana also wore a classy pair of sunglasses. The actor looked exquisite and stunning, as she opted for a pair of black heels and ditched makeup. With a natural hairdo, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actor looked perfect.

On the work front

In June 2018, Surbhi Jyoti played Bela Mahir Sehgal and Shravani Mihir Sippi in Balaji Telefilms show Naagin 3 as the female lead. The show received massive love and ended in May 2019. In 2020, Surbhi Jyoti also featured in the song, Aaj Bhi, alongside Ali Fazal. The music album has garnered more than 32M views on Youtube.

Kangana, on the other hand, was last seen in Panga. In the movie, she played the role of a housewife who tries to resume her career in national Kabaddi. The movie was well-received by fans and critics. However, the film did not churn massive numbers at the box office.

Kangana Ranaut would be seen next in Thalaivi. The movie is an upcoming 2020 Indian biographical film directed by AL Vijay and is produced by Vishnu Vardhan and Shailesh R Singh. The film is based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. The film stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role with Arvind Swamy, Prakash Raj, Shamna Kasim, and Madhoo in pivotal roles.

