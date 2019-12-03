The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

After 'Thalaivi', Web Series On Jayalalithaa Titled 'Queen' Debuts, Watch Teaser Here

Bollywood News

For those unaware, a film and web series on late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is in the works. Recently, the web series released its teaser. Watch-

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Thalaivi

For those unaware, a film and web series on late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is in the works. Just a few days back, the first look of Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi released, which gained mixed reviews from fans and netizens, and now today, the teaser and first look of the web series titled Queen dropped on the internet. Looking at it, all through the teaser, the makers have been quite careful to not reveal any of the actor's faces. It begins with the late CM being portrayed as a schoolgirl on the stage in front of the mic. Watch the teaser below- 

READ: Thalaivi: Film In Trouble? Jayalalithaa’s Niece Granted Permission To Sue Makers

Queen teaser below, Watch 

Reportedly, the final teaser of the film will be released on December 5th. Apart from portraying the real-life story, the web series will also have a fictional take. Actor Ramya Krishnan will be playing the role of late CM, while  Indrajith Sukumaran will be showcasing a significant other roles. 

READ: Thalaivi: Netizens Have A Field Day With Kangana Ranaut's First Look From The Film

About Thalaivi: 

The teaser of Thalaivi featured Kangana Ranaut in two getups, one from Jayalalitha’s initial days as a bubbly actor, and the other being adored by thousands as a leader. Jayalalitha was known as 'Puratchi Thalaivi', or in other words, a ‘Revolutionary Leader.’ Thalaiva, on the other hand, means leader too. Rajinikanth is famously addressed with the title or with ‘Thalaivar’. Other popular names in Tamil Nadu like Ajith and Chennai Super Kings Captain MS Dhoni are addressed as ‘Thala’, meaning a leader as well. 

READ: Thalaivi: Dia Mirza Lauds Teaser With Incorrect Title, Corrects It When Pointed Out By Fan

Once the first look of the film was released, it gained critical and mixed responses from fans and netizens. Kangana Ranaut also faced the ire of netizens when she gave an interview claiming that for the role, given that she is 'quite thin & lean' she had to consume hormone pills. Later, her sister Rangoli Chandel went on to clarify that those were just a 'mild dose of estrogen pills'

Watch below- 

READ: Kangana Ranaut On Her Transformation For Thalaivi: Had To Take Hormone Pills

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG