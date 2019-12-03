After 'Thalaivi', Web Series On Jayalalithaa Titled 'Queen' Debuts, Watch Teaser Here

For those unaware, a film and web series on late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is in the works. Just a few days back, the first look of Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi released, which gained mixed reviews from fans and netizens, and now today, the teaser and first look of the web series titled Queen dropped on the internet. Looking at it, all through the teaser, the makers have been quite careful to not reveal any of the actor's faces. It begins with the late CM being portrayed as a schoolgirl on the stage in front of the mic. Watch the teaser below-

Reportedly, the final teaser of the film will be released on December 5th. Apart from portraying the real-life story, the web series will also have a fictional take. Actor Ramya Krishnan will be playing the role of late CM, while Indrajith Sukumaran will be showcasing a significant other roles.

About Thalaivi:

The teaser of Thalaivi featured Kangana Ranaut in two getups, one from Jayalalitha’s initial days as a bubbly actor, and the other being adored by thousands as a leader. Jayalalitha was known as 'Puratchi Thalaivi', or in other words, a ‘Revolutionary Leader.’ Thalaiva, on the other hand, means leader too. Rajinikanth is famously addressed with the title or with ‘Thalaivar’. Other popular names in Tamil Nadu like Ajith and Chennai Super Kings Captain MS Dhoni are addressed as ‘Thala’, meaning a leader as well.

Once the first look of the film was released, it gained critical and mixed responses from fans and netizens. Kangana Ranaut also faced the ire of netizens when she gave an interview claiming that for the role, given that she is 'quite thin & lean' she had to consume hormone pills. Later, her sister Rangoli Chandel went on to clarify that those were just a 'mild dose of estrogen pills'

