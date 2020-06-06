Kangana Ranaut Unable To Resume Filming 'Thalaivi' Because Of Its Climax Shoot?

After a long halt of over two months now, Bollywood will finally resume shoots from June 15, as per the guidelines provided by the state government. Although most of the actors are looking forward to finally be on their film's sets, the Queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut's wait for returning on the sets of her highly-anticipated film Thalaivi seems to have not come to an end yet. The reason behind the delay in J Jayalalithaa's multi-lingual biopic is reportedly the film's climax shoot, which requires over 300 people.

Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi shoot won't resume shoot because of its climax?

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming biographical film Thalaivi has been making headlines ever since its inception, as the film will depict the story of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and late actor J. Jayalalithaa. While the state government has permitted the filmmakers to resume their shoots from June 15, the Kangana Ranaut starrer will be unable to go on floors because of its climax shoot. With a schedule of only 25 days remaining to shoot the climax of Thalaivi at the Ramakrishna Cine Studios, situated in Hyderabad, it has been reported that Ranaut is required to shoot with over 300 people, which is certainly not possible with the current guidelines laid down by the government.

Recently, a source revealed the same to an online portal stating in the climax of Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut will be seen walking out of the legislative assembly as a large crowd awaits her. The source also revealed saying the makers wish to shoot the sequence with 350 people and the current guidelines suggest that only 33% of the film's crew can be present on the sets. Furthermore, it was reported that the makers intend to shoot the remaining portions of Thalaivi in a start-to-finish schedule and thus, have decided to halt the entire schedule until it will be safe to resume shooting with a large crowd.

Meanwhile, talking about Thalaivi, alongside Kangana Ranaut, the film also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta, and Poorna in key roles. The A. L. Vijay directorial is produced by Shailesh R Singh and Vishnu Vardhan Induri under their respective production banners Karma Media And Entertainment and Vibri Media. The biographical film will release in Hindi, Telegu, and Tamil languages.

