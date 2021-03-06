Kangana Ranaut's Training Video From 'Tejas' & Other Top Instagram Posts Of This Week

Bollywood celebrities are quite active on social media to stay connected with their fans. Their several posts on Instagram and tweets also keep their fans updated about their whereabouts. From actor Kangana Ranaut sharing a video of her struggles and training as an actor to Vandana Sajnani sharing a horrific incident that happened with her over social media followers, check out the top 10 Instagram posts of the week.

Top 10 Instagram posts of the week

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut will be seen portraying an Air Force pilot in an upcoming film Tejas. In one of her recent Instagram posts, the actor shared that it is not easy to portray an armed forces officer on screen without taking proper training for it. Along with the video of training for the role, she shared in the caption, "Jealous crabs will always try and pull us down but we must rise higher and higher!! (after the shoot army training for #Tejas)" (sic).

Vandana Sajnani's Instagram

Another top Instagram post was by Vandana Sajnani. In one of her videos on Instagram, she shared an incident of how casting directors would ask her for the number of Instagram followers she has, to give her work. Although the actor could not initially understand why her Instagram account was connected to her work, she later realised that the directors would hire actors with a greater number of Instagram followers for a larger reach when promoting.

Sonu Sood's Instagram post on Moj India

Sonu Sood has been receiving immense praises for his humanitarian work. The actor recently took Instagram to share some heart touching videos made by his fans on MojIndia, for the MojHeroes campaign. Along with the video, Sonu Sood wrote in the caption, "Real heroes make an impact on real lives! Overwhelmed with the response that all of you have shown to the #MojHeroes campaign. A Big Salute to all of you! Here is a compilation of the videos that touched my heart."(sic)

Randeep Hooda spots dolphins!

Actor Randeep Hooda shared a picture of him on a boat ride in Ayodhya where he spotted a Gangetic river dolphin. The actor beamed with joy as he spotted a dolphin in the river. He mentioned in the post that he could not photograph the dolphin but was more than happy to just spot one.

Bipasha Basu cycles in the Maldives!

Actor Bipasha Basu is currently enjoying leisure time with her husband Karan Singh Grover in the Maldives. The actor shared some of her pictures in a bikini and also shared a video of her cycling around the island. In the caption, Bipasha mentioned that she loves cycling and enjoyed the activity on the island, adding that she should start cycling in Mumbai too.

Sonali Bendre shares pictures from 90s

Sonali Bendre recently shared one of her pictures from the 90s. The picture captured her in a completely different hairdo, which she calls the '90s' hairdo. Sharing this picture in her latest Instagram post, Sonali wrote in the caption, “#WaybackWednesday... it’s the 90s hair baby!”(sic). The throwback click was soon met with pleasant reactions from her fans, as they complimented her rarely-seen look.

Raveena Tandon on Netflix

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon will soon be making her digital debut with the film Aranyak, in which she will be seen as a female cop. She shared a still from her upcoming film on Instagram in which she can be seen dressed as a cop. In the Instagram post, she revealed that the film's story will revolve around two cops who set on a journey to find missing tourists and revive the myth of a bloodthirsty entity in the forest.

Nora Fatehi's song hits 1 billion views

Nora Fatehi made history and became the world's first African-Arab female artist to hit 1 billion views on the YouTube platform with her song Dilbar. The popular song Dilbar was sung by Neha Kakkar, Ikka, and Dhvani Bhanushali, which featured in the 2018 movie Satyamev Jayate. In her Instagram post, she mentioned how grateful and thankful she was, for the love she got from her fans.

Janhvi Kapoor wins fans hearts with her new song

Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in an upcoming horror-comedy film titled Roohi. After the success of the trailer of the film and the first song release, Janhvi Kapoor ruled over the hearts of her fans with the song Nadiyon Paar. She rocked in her golden outfit and gracefully danced to the tunes of the song sung by Rashmeet Kaur.

Kartik Aaryan in new avatar

After portraying 'the boy next door' in many of his films, Kartik Aaryan stole the light with his character as a news anchor in the teaser of Dhamaka. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the film shows Kartik playing the role of a journalist who promises to speak 'the truth and nothing but the truth'. In the teaser, Karthik looks intense while covering the news of a bomb blast.

