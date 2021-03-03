Sonali Bendre Behl Shares Her Old Picture On Instagram; Calls It 'Way Back Wednesday'

Sonali Bendre Behl had a strongly successful run in films, especially in the 1990’s. The actor is quite active on social media and often shares pictures from her prime on her Instagram. She has shared yet another picture from her early days in the film industry in her latest Instagram post. While many celebrities share ‘throwback Thursday’ pictures, Sonali has shared her ‘way back Wednesday’ click in the post.

Sonali Bendre Behl shares her ‘way back Wednesday’ picture

Sonali was regarded as one of the successful models and fashion icons back in the day, when she just started making her way into Bollywood. She recently shared one of her pictures from that time, which has captured her sporting a completely different hairdo. Her hair is wavy and held up in the picture, a look that she has hardly seen sporting till date. Sharing this picture in her latest Instagram post, Sonali wrote in the caption, “#WaybackWednesday... it’s the 90s hair baby!”. The throwback click was soon met with pleasant reactions from her fans, as they complimented her rarely seen look.

ALSO READ: Sonali Bendre Behl Shares Hilarious Meme; Asks, "Can We Please Make Mondays Optional?"

This is not the first time that Bendre has shared her picture from the 90’s. She had previously shared yet another unseen picture from her early days, and has even created a meme on herself, using the stills of one of her older movies. She has worked in a number of hit films in her career, before eventually making her way into television.

Image courtesy: Sonali Bendre Behl's Instagram comments

ALSO READ: World Cancer Day 2021: Sonali Bendre Behl Urges People To Fight The Disease With 'hope'

Sonali Bendre has appeared in a handful of popular reality television shows, including Hindustan Ke Hunarbaaz, India's Got Talent, Indian Idol, India's Best Dramebaaz, where she played the role of the judge. Bendre had made her film debut in 1994 in Aag, which was followed by many hit films including Duplicate, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Sarfarosh, Kal Ho Naa Ho and others. She had last appeared in Akshay Kumar starrer Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara, which had released back in 2013.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Recommends Book For Sonali Bendre's Book Club; Latter Shares Glimpse

ALSO READ: Sonali Bendre Behl Announces The First Book Of 2021 For Her Monthly Book Club

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.