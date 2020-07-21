Team Kangana Ranaut responds after Swara Bhasker mocks parallel cinema awakening statement

Kangana Ranaut’s interview on Republic TV’s Nation Wants to Know has sparked a controversy over her strong statements on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Moreover, her statement questioning the likes of Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker also became a talking point after the actor reacted and led to trading of heated and sarcastic statements. In the latest development among their barbs at each other, Swara mocked Kangana’s statement that her film Queen was responsible for the parallel cinema awakening and start of feminism, while the latter's team defended the statement.

Kangana recently appeared on R Bharat, where she was quoted as saying, “There are chaploos (sycophant) outsiders, like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker, who say that ‘we received a lot of love’; they don’t have a problem with anything."

"When I was fighting for outsiders and their rights and if today they are doing these kinds of films, it's because I have brought out the parallel cinema. When they talk about feminism, that had started with 2014 film Queen. They call me ‘extremist’, stated that my life experiences are ‘weird’ and say that I don’t get work and that’s why I talk about nepotism.”

Sharing the clip on Twitter, Swara joked that it was Kangana who had 'started the parallel cinema movement' with Satyajit Ray’s Pather Panchali in 1955 and that she had started feminism with her Queen and she was 'responsible for India’s independence.' Swara also stated that ‘it is being said that chaploos outsiders were reaping the fruits and seeds of chaploosi.”

1955 में ‘पाथेर पांचाली’ के साथ कंगना जी ने parallel cinema चलाया,

2013 में क्वीन फ़िल्म के साथ फ़ेमिनिज़म शुरू किया पर इस सब से पहले 1947 में उन्होंने भारत को आज़ादी दिलवायी थी।

-कहत एक अज्ञात चापलूस ज़रूरतमंद आउट्साइडर, चापलूसी का फल (आम) खाते और उँगलियाँ चाटते हुए। 🙏🏽🙏🏽🥭 🥭 pic.twitter.com/8mutISNgOr — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 20, 2020

Team Kangana responded to ‘Dear Swara’, and wrote that none of the actresses were born in the Golden Era of Indian cinema, which had become a ‘big stinking gutter’ after gangsters ‘took over the industry.’ Reiterating that femininism and parallel cinema happened with Queen, they asked Swara when it had happened.

Dear @ReallySwara none of you were born in the golden era of Indian cinema, after Gangsters mafias and Dons took over the industry it became big stinking gutter and feminism and parallel cinema awakening happened with Queen 2014 if not please correct us when it happened ? https://t.co/Kj1KUZKRmi — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 21, 2020

Earlier, Swara had poked fun at Kangana calling her a ‘needy outsider’ and asking why she was considered a ‘B-grade actress’ on the Republic TV interview, and said that Kangana calling her ‘better looking & better actor than Alia Bhatt & Ananya!” was a compliment. On Monday, she joked again that she needed facts, but asked Kangana, “What do you need”, while using the hashtag #Needyoutsider.

“ -Needy outsider

- B grade actress

(But) - better looking & better actor than Alia Bhatt & Ananya!” 🤓🤓

Net net I think this was a compliment! 😍🙏🏽

Thanks Kangana! I think u are gorgeous, generous & a great actor ! Shine on 🌻🌻🤩🤩#KanganaSpeaksToArnab #Nepotism @KanganaTeam https://t.co/fIg4i3Lz5F — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 19, 2020

Okay so while on topic.. full disclosure & confession.

I am needy.

I need respectful public interaction.

I need rationality and logic in debate.

I need sane, civil and decent public discourse.

I need rule of law.

and I need FACTS !

What do you need? #NeedyOutsider

🤓🤓🤓 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 20, 2020

