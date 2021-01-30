Kangana Ranaut's Weekly Roundup: Here's A Look At What The Actor Was Up To This Week

From celebrating her film’s success over the years to revealing details about her upcoming project, actor Kangana Ranaut seemed to have quite a busy week as she went on to try out several new things. However, the actor certainly knows how to strike a balance between her personal and work life, which is very evident from her social media handles. Therefore, here is a roundup of the things that Kangana Ranaut did this week.

Kangana celebrates two years of the much-acclaimed film 'Manikarnika'

It has been two years since Kangana Ranaut amazed fans with her role in the period drama film titled Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The actor took to Twitter on the special occasion and revisited old memories of the film and her difficult time shooting for certain sequences as the film clocks in two years on January 25, 2021. Take a look at the post below.

Many called it the best historic film in recent times but we as team Manikarnika promise to make Manikarnika returns the legend of Didda bigger better and a world class franchise #2YearsofManikarnika #ManikarnikaReturns The Legend of Didda ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RJ2hoUAGOQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 25, 2021

Kangana Ranaut essay the role of Indira Gandhi in her next project

Kangana Ranaut will play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the coming political drama. To react to some photographs that began circulating from her 2010 photoshoot, the actor took to her Twitter handle to reveal details about it. A fan club shared some pictures where the actor dressed up as the former PM Indira Gandhi. She wrote, "This is a photoshoot about iconic women I did at the beginning of my career, little did I know one day I will get to play the iconic leader on-screen". Take a look.

This is a photoshoot about iconic women I did in the beginning of my career, little did I know one day I will get to play the iconic leader on screen. https://t.co/ankkaNevH2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 29, 2021

'Dhaakad' movie release date announced

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to reveal that her upcoming film Dhaakad will receive a theatrical release on October 1, 2021. The actor also shared a poster of her film as gave an insight into her character. She revealed that her character's name is Agent Agni, and the movie is the first female action thriller in India. She also described her character as fiery and fearless. Take a look.

Kangana calls a ban on blind items

Kangana Ranaut took her Twitter handle on Friday to call a 'ban' on blind items after an entertainment portal published a piece on the personal life of an actor. Calling it the 'worse kind of public slander,' Kangana further sought the help of Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar and asked him to ban the blind. Take a look.

Dear sir @PrakashJavdekar we need your help to clean the gutter Bullywood, this kind of gossip with full description of the subject but no names does not fit the bill for defamation there is no way we can fight it. It pushes vulnerable actors to drugs and depression. Pls help 🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 29, 2021

