Chrissy Teigen Defends Vanessa Hudgens After She Is Slammed On Social Media

American actor Vanessa Hudges received a lot of backlash on social media after the Thirteen actor went on to pass some controversial statements regarding Coronavirus on her Instagram live. However, Chrissy Teigen came for Hudgens' defence by posting several tweets on her Twitter handle addressing the same. Teigen also walked the extra mile by replying to Twitterati who slammed Hudgens by calling her insensitive and dumb.

Also Read | John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Enjoy A Beach Day Amid Coronavirus Outbreak In California

Chrissy Teigen defended Vanessa Hudgens but also admitted that what she did was "really dumb"

On March 17, 2020, Vanessa Hudgens took to Instagram live to express her opinion about the President of America Donald Trump’s comments addressing the Coronavirus epidemic. Trump stated that the Coronavirus crisis could stretch into the summer. However, Hudgens' comments about the same created a stir online. A lot of people started criticizing the actor on social media by calling her insensitive for her remarks about deaths due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, surprisingly, Chrissy Teigen came for Hudgens' rescue by defending the High School Musical actor. Teigen posted a bunch of tweets on her Twitter handle admitting that she feels what Hudgens did was "really dumb", but also feels that nobody has the right to ruin someone's life if they have a "dumb moment".Check out the tweets of Chrissy Teigen below:

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen’s Son Miles Is A Total Poser And These Pictures Are Proof

this isn’t about me this time. but it will be one day, or it’ll be you. but yeah today it’s Vanessa lol — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 18, 2020

Totally! But we all have stupid moments and some people (like me) have a lot of passion and things don’t come out the way we mean it. I honestly have gotten so much better at taking my time and thinking before I write/speak though https://t.co/GtRHSQ46Fv — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 18, 2020

Yeah she said something really dumb and it sucks and she for sure feels terrible and just stop watching her stuff but the knives gotta go https://t.co/ovSpgLTtUn — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 18, 2020

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen Thinks Her House Is Haunted, Says She Gets Nightmares

Following Teigen's tweets, Vanessa Hudgens also took to Twitter for apologizing to her fans

Also Read | Times When Chrissy Teigen Appeared In John Legend's Music Videos

(Image credit: Vanessa Hudgens and Chrissy Teigen Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.