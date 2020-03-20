Vanessa Hudgens Apologises For Coronavirus Remarks After Backlash

Vanessa Hudgens recently received a lot of backlash for her controversial comments about the Coronavirus. When US President Donald Trump in a speech said that the Coronavirus crisis could go on till July or August, Vanessa set the internet on fire when she said that the fact that people are dying from the virus is terrible but also inevitable.

Later, the actor issued an apology on her social media but fans did not seem to be satisfied with it and continued to diss her. It seems that the High School Musical star is now in damage control mode for her actions.

Vanessa Hudgens apologises for her Coronavirus remarks & plans to make up for it

Multiple sources got in a conversation with a leading daily and revealed how Vanessa Hudgens is handling the fallout that her words caused. One of them said that Vanessa hates that her rant on her social media took a course of its own and added that she knows she has to do some damage control for her actions. The source further revealed that it took her a minute to realise that she offended people and added that she is actually felt bad because she ended up hurting people.

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen Defends Vanessa Hudgens After She Is Slammed On Social Media

The source reportedly further revealed that the High School Musical actor is trying to use this experience as an opportunity to grow. The source also said that the actor understands she has a platform on social media and that her words have impact and repercussions. They further added that Vanessa Hudgens never meant any harm and is sorry if she has offended anybody.

ALSO READ | Vanessa Hudgens Apologises To Fans For Coronavirus Comments After Receiving Backlash

Post the backlash, the actor first took to her Instagram and shared a series of videos on her story. She said that some of her words have been taken out of context and encouraged people to stay indoors during this time. Vanessa Hudgens also issued an apology on Twitter on the same day.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: Ashley Tisdale & Vanessa Hudgens Remind HSM Fans 'We're All In This Together'

ALSO READ | Vanessa Hudgens Sips On Wine As She Joins Ashley Tisdale For The HSM TikTok Challenge

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.