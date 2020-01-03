Bigg Boss 13 Ex-contestant Hina Khan's Video Reveals Some Unknown Facts About The Show

Since the very first day of Bigg Boss 13, people have been hearing rumours, one such being Salman Khan and the channel is biased towards Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth has been aggressive and violent on the show but still, the channel has not taken any action against him, claimed the viewers. Some users on social media have also alleged that the makers of the show have already decided to declare Sidharth Shukla as the winner of the 13th season which is why they have been supporting him blindly. During Asim Riaz and Sidharth's fight, Sidharth is always favoured and Asim is always blamed for provoking Sidharth.

In one of the latest episodes, Asim was seen expressing his anger on the makers of the show for editing the parts where Sidharth has turned violent. Bigg Boss ex-contestant Hina Khan who recently appeared on the show along with Priyank Sharma to promote their song Raanjhanaa revealed some shocking details. She revealed the editing techniques used by the channel to show bias. Hina Khan, during the live chat with her fans on Instagram, revealed these details. The video has been doing a lot of rounds on the internet where Hina Khan has revealed some unknown secrets of her visit to the Bigg Boss 13 sets and also about how the makers of the show have been manipulating things.

Biased BB trimmed the parts where

1.hina Khan top 4

2.Salman saying sid never provoked Anyone

3.Asim provoking Sid in luggage room

4.Asim calling Sid as makki & poking

5.Salman bashing Asim

6.devo & kamya bashing Asim

7.vishal,asim &Rashmi planning against sid#WinnerSid pic.twitter.com/qZh1zbvGYc — chethan #StayStrongSID💖 (@Whateve29013404) January 3, 2020

Hina also spoke about Salman Khan asking them regarding who according to them will go in the finals and who was doing well in the show. Hina Khan took four names Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. But the shocking fact is that the whole thing was edited and only Asim's part was aired on the show, said Hina.

