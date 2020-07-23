Sushant Singh Rajput Only Reason Why Last Co-star Sanjana Sanghi Is Promoting Dil Bechara

Recently, debutant actor Sanjana Sanghi shared her experience of promoting Dil Bechara without her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. In an interview with CNN News18, Sanjana asserted that promoting the film without Sushant is not fun as she thought they will share the anecdotes together. She also mentioned that if it was up to her, she would probably be cooped up in a corner.

Sanjana Sanghi on promoting Dil Bechara

As the conversation moved ahead, the 23-year-old actor said that the only reason she is active in the promotion of Dil Bechara is that, she wants her co-star Sushant to look over, and be proud and happy. Sanghi further added that Sushant was supposed to be by her side. She added there is nothing that can make the current situation better. The actor concluded her conversation while stating that the love that people are giving to her is helping, but it still does not fix anything.

This is not the first time when the debutant actor has talked about the late actor. A couple of days back, in an interview with another leading news portal, Sanjana said that she feels the extremes of both happiness and gratitude; for the fact that Dil Bechara will be her debut as a lead coming out. But the grief and shock of losing Sushant has left her in the weird and numb space.

Calling herself 'too young' to deal with such a thing, Sanjana said she is trying to do her best to fulfill the commitments. She was also quoted saying that when the storm will end, only then she will be able to sit back and really look into what she is feeling. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14.

Dil Bechara

On the other side, talking about Sushant Singh Rajput's last upcoming film Dil Bechara, it will take an OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar. The film will start streaming on the platform from July 24. To pay tribute to the late actor, the makers have announced that the film will be available for non-subscribers too.

Sanjana Sanghi-Sushant Singh Rajput starrer is based on John Green's novel, The Fault In Our Stars. The romantic entertainer will also feature Saif Ali Khan in a prominent role. Meanwhile, casting director Mukesh Chhabra will mark his directorial debut with it.

